Searce Wins 2025 Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year for SEA

In collaboration with Google Cloud, Searce co-innovates with clients to futurify their businesses across the SEA region

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Searce, an AI-powered, engineering-led modern technology consultancy, has been named the 2025 Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year award for Southeast Asia. This recognition by Google Cloud highlights Searce’s commitment to digitally transforming organizations across the region by partnering with clients to deliver intelligent, impactful, futuristic business outcomes.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud has played a pivotal role in helping clients across Southeast Asia push the boundaries of technology and unlock new possibilities through AI and data-driven solutions. With 150+ customers in the region and a 40% increase in new account acquisitions, this recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering real outcomes,” said Yash Thakker – Director, Solutions Consulting, APAC, Searce.

Over the last five years, Searce has significantly expanded its investment in Southeast Asia, establishing a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This growth is reflected in key business metrics, with services growth up by 65% and a 94% rise in local headcount, nearly doubling its APAC team from 2023 to 2024. By strengthening its regional presence and deepening expertise in AI, Data & Analytics, and Application Modernization, Searce continues to empower businesses to maximize the potential of Google Cloud solutions.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Searce as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year.”

To drive sustained year-over-year growth with Google Cloud, Searce will further invest in AI, develop industry-specific solutions for Financial Services & Insurance, Retail, and Telecom, and lead large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Utilizing a process-first, technology-second approach, Searce prioritizes re-engineering core business processes before strategically implementing technology to modernize operations and achieve real business outcomes.

About Searce

Searce is an AI-powered, engineering-led modern tech consultancy that empowers clients to futurify by delivering real business outcomes. Over the last 20+ years, Searce has been a trusted technology partner for over 3,000 clients across Retail, Travel, Transport & Logistics, Financial Services, Healthcare, and other industries. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce cares most about delivering intelligent, impactful & futuristic business outcomes.