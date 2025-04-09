Siemens Healthineers and Singapore General Hospital Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Healthcare Innovation

Five-year strategic partnership to improve patient care

Focus on developing new technologies, improving diagnostics and treatment protocols, providing training and knowledge sharing.

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Siemens Healthineers and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a five-year strategic partnership to advance healthcare solutions and support SGH in medical innovation. Working together, the two organizations aim to strengthen Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem by driving continuous learning, innovation, and excellence in patient care.



A/Prof Andrew Tan of SGH, Dr Jochen Schimtz of Siemens Healthineers, A/Prof Ruban Poopalalingam of SGH, and Enno Nehrbass of Siemens Healthineers signed the MOU pledge in Siemens Healthineers HQ Erlangen, Germany.

The MOU, signed at the Siemens Healthineers headquarters in Erlangen, Germany, focuses on improving patient care by developing new technologies, clinical solutions, and data-driven approaches to enhance diagnostics and treatment protocols. The collaboration emphasizes hands-on training, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to build expertise and capacity, while also laying the foundation for future advancements in AI-driven diagnostics, digital health solutions, and sustainability initiatives.

“Singapore General Hospital has always been our valued partner in diagnostic imaging, and this partnership marks a significant step forward in driving medical innovation and enhancing patient outcomes,” said Ms Siow Ai Li, Managing Director, Siemens Healthineers Singapore and Malaysia. “Collaboration is key to advancing healthcare. By co-developing new clinical solutions and leveraging our expertise, we are committed to supporting SGH and the broader Singapore healthcare landscape in pioneering future-ready innovations.”

This strategic partnership is built on these key pillars:

Clinical Research and Collaboration – Siemens Healthineers and SGH aim to develop new technologies, clinical solutions and data-driven approaches to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities and protocols. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and improve patient care through joint research initiatives and clinical trials.

– Siemens Healthineers and SGH aim to develop new technologies, clinical solutions and data-driven approaches to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities and protocols. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and improve patient care through joint research initiatives and clinical trials. Education and Training – Siemens Healthineers is committed to supporting SGH with the latest knowledge and skills. Through partnering with SGH for hands-on training, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, this partnership will build expertise and capacity to deliver better patient care.

– Siemens Healthineers is committed to supporting SGH with the latest knowledge and skills. Through partnering with SGH for hands-on training, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, this partnership will build expertise and capacity to deliver better patient care. Future-ready Healthcare: The partnership will lay the foundation for future collaboration in areas such as AI-driven diagnostics, digital health solutions, and sustainability initiatives. By leveraging advanced technologies, SGH and Siemens Healthineers aim to stay at the forefront of medical innovation.

This collaboration creates valuable opportunities for mutual knowledge exchange between Siemens Healthineers and SGH. By sharing best practices and expertise, both parties can co-develop innovative solutions that address evolving healthcare challenges. Siemens Healthiners aims to support SGH’s medical professionals with our innovative services and insights, while SGH’s clinical expertise and real-world experience will help refine and advance cutting-edge medical technologies.

“This partnership marks another step towards future-ready healthcare, opening up exciting possibilities in diagnostic imaging and radiological sciences. We look forward to working closely with Siemens Healthineers to pioneer new approaches in diagnostics and treatment, driven by AI and data, while building valuable expertise among our healthcare professionals through knowledge exchange and training initiatives,” said Associate Professor Andrew Tan, Chairman, Division of Radiological Sciences, SGH.

“At Siemens Healthineers, we are convinced that strategic partnerships are pivotal to advancing healthcare for everyone,” said Dr Jochen Schmitz, CFO Siemens Healthineers. “It was a pleasure to recently welcome the team from Singapore General Hospital in Erlangen and engage in a meaningful exchange of ideas on co-developing solutions that benefit both patients and healthcare professionals. We look forward to continuing our collaboration based on the pillars of this memorandum of understanding.”

The two organizations aim to determine the next areas of focus for various workstreams, with a steering committee set to oversee and guide activities under this strategic partnership and MOU.

This press release and a press picture is available at

https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/en-sg/press-room/press-releases-sg/sgh-signs-mou-with-shs-5-years-strategic-partnership

The product/features mentioned in this press release is/are not commercially available in all countries. Due to regulatory reasons their future availability cannot be guaranteed. Please contact your local Siemens organization for further details. The product and features mentioned in this press release are meant for healthcare professionals only.

