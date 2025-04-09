SWISS REJU Ranks Number 1 in “Sunday More Beauty 100 Award”, Breaking Record with 8 Major Wins , Showcasing Commitment to Innovation

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Luxury beauty brand SWISS REJU is Hong Kong’s No.1 Best Body Slimming and Contouring Provider, according to Sunday More Beauty 100 Award Annual Rankings. This honour is particularly meaningful, as it is the 8th consecutive award won by the brand, after major recognitions from HK01, Cosmopolitan, JESSICA etc. The latest winning streak reflects a strong and consistent record of exceptional service and satisfactory body contouring outcomes SWISS REJU provides.

Each year, Sunday More’s Beauty 100 Award evaluates brands based on verified customer feedback, real expert panel evaluation, and a robust editorial review process. Earning a place on this competitive and prestigious list is a testament to the quality and efficacy of SWISS REJU’s signature body contouring treatment K-Lipolysis. More 100 Awards are presented across a wide selection of categories, from beauty products to slimming services, and only established brands with excellent reputation are eligible to compete.

“We are delighted to commence the year in such a positive manner, we are incredibly honored to be recognised in this prestigious award. Thank you Sunday More for rewarding us as the No.1 Best Body Contouring Treatment!” says the spokesperson of SWISS REJU.

SWISS REJU Ranks Number 1 in Sunday More Beauty 100 Award, Breaking Record with 8 Major Wins

In a significant advancement for the industry, SWISS REJU is introducing BTL EXION, an innovative AI-driven medical platform developed by BTL Industries. This breakthrough technology is designed to enhance treatment for chronic conditions, with clinical studies indicating substantial improvements in levels of hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastin. The integration of BTL EXION into SWISS REJU’s offerings represents a step forward in the application of artificial intelligence in aesthetic medicine.

SWISS REJU continues to expand its technological capabilities with additional cutting-edge solutions, including:

ATP Lipo X: A dual RF/Ultrasound platform aimed at enhancing cellular energy and promoting overall wellness.

Smartlux Laser: A laser technology recognized for its effectiveness in stimulating collagen production.

Yaman Queen Lift: An advanced energy platform designed for skin firming and facial contouring.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance client experiences,” said a spokesperson for SWISS REJU. “Our focus on integrating advanced solutions reflects our dedication to improving outcomes in aesthetic treatments.”

For more information about SWISS REJU and its innovative offerings, please visit http://www.reju.hk