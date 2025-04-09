All-Electric MINI redefines city driving with iconic eco style and go-kart fun

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The all-new, all-electric MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) series, featuring the MINI Cooper E-JCW, MINI Aceman JCW Style, and MINI Aceman E-JCW, makes its dynamic debut in Hong Kong. This series seamlessly blends minimalist design, motorsport-level performance, eco-friendly innovations, and cutting-edge technology, injecting fresh vitality into the MINI lineup and leading the electric vehicle trend in Hong Kong!



The next-gen MINI John Cooper Works family arrives at the all-new MINI Wan Chai Showroom in Hong Kong.

To celebrate the launch, MINI is hosting the “Spring Fest Car Show“ and “Pop-up Workshops and Market for Outdoor Enthusiasts” from now until May at its showrooms in Wan Chai and Tsuen Wan. In 2025, MINI will continue to partner with Hong Kong car enthusiasts who pursue stylish flair, enjoy driving thrills, and prioritize sustainability, catering to diverse driving experiences.

A Sensory Spectacle: All-Electric MINI × Go-Kart Driving Thrills

Since its debut in 1961, MINI has been celebrated for its agile handling and racing heritage, having dominated the Monte Carlo Rally three times. Today, the new all-electric MINI John Cooper Works series, featuring the MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman, carries on this legacy. Equipped with an electric power system delivering up to 258 horsepower and revolutionary electric boost technology (offering an additional 20 kW), these models achieve an impressive 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 6.5 seconds! The high-performance suspension system and track-inspired tires, specially tuned for JCW, elevate the iconic Go-Kart driving experience to new heights.

To pay homage to its racing spirit, the MINI John Cooper Works series boasts passionate details both inside and out: red, white, and black checkered flag emblems, an exclusive red racing interior, a black sports steering wheel with red stitching and a 12 o’clock stripe, paired with supportive racing seats that create an immersive motorsport atmosphere. The entire series comes standard with a Harman Kardon sound system, blending exhilarating engine sounds and vibrant music into a driving symphony.

What’s even more thrilling is the new Go-Kart track-inspired driving mode, which extends racing excitement to a smart experience — featuring instant switching, sound simulations, and dynamic light effects responding in real time. Paired with the central OLED round instrument cluster’s track-inspired data display, every urban journey transforms into an ultimate playground.

Electric Lifestyle Philosophy: Iconic Style Meet Sustainability

The new all-electric MINI John Cooper Works series is not only fast but also redefines performance cars with eco-friendly innovation. Equipped with a 54.2 kWh high-capacity battery, the three-door MINI Cooper offers a range of 371 kilometers, while the five-door MINI Aceman can travel up to 355 kilometers, easily meeting daily commuting and weekend exploration needs. The zero-emission design reduces urban pollution and saves fuel costs, perfectly embodying the modern eco-friendly lifestyle motto of ” stylish yet economical.” Whether navigating the Central financial district or cruising along the Repulse Bay waterfront, you can enjoy the thrill of zero-emission driving.

MINI’s Minimalist Design Aesthetic, Paired with Trendy Colors

The MINI John Cooper Works all-electric series seamlessly integrates technology and style, featuring iconic Chili Red roof options, exclusive racing stripes, and LED daytime running lights with illuminated JCW logo projections. The minimalist lines interpret futuristic design, making every MINI into a street sensation.

Additionally, the MINI electric family offers a variety of popular color options, including British Racing Green, Legend Grey, and Nanuq White. The new MINI Cooper SE Classic Style now includes an option for “white roof and mirror caps” and the highly sought-after Ocean Wave Green, allowing owners to customize their vehicle to reflect their personal style.

“With the launch of the new and electrified MINI JCW models, we believe that we have all the right ingredients in place to exponentially grow the MINI brand presence here in Hong Kong. Our strongest product portfolio, iconic and unmatched brand heritage, exceptional customer experience, and our passionate and loyal community of MINI-ACS fans make MINI unique in a class of our own.” — Raymond Tan, Managing Director, BMW Hong Kong Services Ltd expressed during the MINI John Cooper Works family launch event last night (April 8).



[From left to right] Maggie Cheng, General Manager, MINI Hong Kong; Ray Leung, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, BMW Concessionaires (HK) Ltd; Raymond Tan, Managing Director, BMW Hong Kong Services Ltd; Jessica Chung, MINI Regional Brand Manager

The all-new MINI John Cooper Works all-electric series has landed in Hong Kong! To celebrate, MINI is hosting an exclusive “MINI Spring Fest Car Show” at the MINI Wan Chai and Tsuen Wan showrooms. This limited-time event offers special offers for car enthusiasts and unique experiences, including workshops and a market for car owners who are outdoor enthusiasts.

Overview of “MINI Spring Fest“ at MINI Wan Chai and Tsuen Wan Showrooms:

Exclusive Offers

Limited special offers on new car models, with discounts of up to HK$50,000 and attractive financing options (monthly payment as low as HK$2,812 ) to make purchases even more affordable.

The MINI Countryman E Ultra Edition is now available at a special price starting from HK$319,800 . This European-made model includes all standard equipment plus two complimentary upgrades.

MINI Aceman Highlights: MINI Aceman E-JCW and MINI Aceman JCW Style featuring MINI’s innovative designs.

Free upgrades on the new MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman series, including MINI Navigation AR and Parking Assistant Plus 360-degree camera (total value HK$55,040 after tax).

Pricing Reference for MINI John Cooper Works and Selected Models (Including Early Bird Discount)

MINI Cooper SE Classic Style HK$ 279,800 MINI Cooper SE JCW Style HK$ 299,800 +HK$10,000 Special Launch Offer MINI Cooper E-JCW HK$ 339,800 MINI Aceman SE JCW Style HK$ 299,800 MINI Aceman E-JCW HK$ 389,800 MINI Countryman E Ultra Ed – Classic Style HK$ 319,800 MINI Countryman E Ultra Ed – Favoured Style HK$ 359,800 MINI Countryman E Ultra Ed – JCW Style HK$ 399,800

Pop-up Experiences for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Date Location Experiences April 4-6 (FRI-SUN) MINI Wan Chai Showroom “Tent Tales” Camping Knot Workshop April 12-13 (SAT & SUN) MINI Wan Chai and Tsuen Wan Showrooms “Egg-straordinary Hunt” Easter Egg Hunt

“Color Quest” Easter Coloring Contest April 18-21 (FRI-MON) April 26-27 (SAT & SUN) MINI Wan Chai Showroom “Wild Bazaar” Outdoor Market

“Campfire Brew” Outdoor Coffee Experience

“Flying Disc Frenzy” Outdoor Frisbee Workshop May 1-5 (THU-MON) May 10-11 (SAT & SUN) MINI Wan Chai Showroom “Wild Bazaar” Outdoor Market

“Campfire Brew” Outdoor Coffee Experience

“Camp Chic” Coffee Table Workshop

From now until May 11, visit the MINI Wan Chai Showroom to book a test drive and workshop, and experience the pure driving thrill of the electric era along with MINI’s unique brand experience!

Event Location and Registration Details

Where:

MINI Wan Chai Showroom : Shop 1701, 17/F, Hopewell Mall, 15 Kennedy Road, Wan Chai

: Shop 1701, 17/F, Hopewell Mall, 15 Kennedy Road, MINI Tsuen Wan Showroom: 2/F, Sime Darby House , 380 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan

When:

MINI Wan Chai Showroom : Monday to Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM , Sunday and Public Holidays: 10 AM – 7 PM .

: Monday to Saturday: , Sunday and Public Holidays: . MINI Tsuen Wan Showroom: Monday to Saturday: 9 AM – 7 PM , Sunday and Public Holidays: 10 AM – 7 PM .

Pre-register Online for【Pop-up Workshop and Market 】: bit.ly/4jgFiIj^

Pre-register Online for【All-new MINI JCW】Test Drive: bit.ly/3YoL4zn^

About MINI

BMW Group acquired Rover Group in early 1994, and injected new energy into MINI. After revamping, MINI has sold over three million vehicles since 2001. As a trendsetter, MINI has become the car of choice for many famous persons, such as fashion designers Paul Smith and Mary Quant, as well as musical artists The Beatles, Eric Clapton, and David Bowie. MINI has been featured in a number of movies, including the “Italian Job”, 1966 cult classic “Blow Up”, and beloved television series “Mr. Bean”, and left lasting impressions with the audience. MINI has won acclaim and admiration from fans everywhere with our MINI Hatch, Cabrio, Countryman and the latest MINI Coupé, Roadster and Paceman. In the future, MINI will be dedicated to bringing more exciting and innovative vehicles. Building on our brilliant success, MINI strives to continue to excel in the development of vehicles using the most creative and innovative design and automotive technology, while staying true to the core essences of MINI.