Thermo Fisher Scientific, NSG BIO Collaborate to Strengthen Singapore’s Biotech Startup Ecosystem

The collaboration aims to provide advanced resources and scientific expertise to accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world leader in serving science, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with NSG BIO, Singapore’s largest BSL-2-certified, co-working laboratory and office space. This collaboration aims to empower biotech startups in Singapore with access to critical resources, advanced laboratory solutions, and scientific expertise to accelerate their research and development capabilities.



Ms Daphne Teo, Chairwoman of Board and Founder, NSG BIO and Ms. Sho-Wen Yeo, Vice President and General Manager, Southeast Asia & Taiwan, Thermo Fisher Scientific at the MOU signing event at NSG BIO’s BSL-2 certified co-working laboratory space.

Since 2019, NSG BIO has supported innovators create impactful solutions across health, biomedical, agrifood, and industrial biotechnology sectors. Their work spans precision medicine, AI-enabled drug discovery, and synthetic biology. This partnership enables Thermo Fisher and NSG BIO to support research efficiency, accelerate innovation, and advance local healthcare and life sciences capabilities, aligning with national efforts to strengthen the sectors.

“We are excited to collaborate with NSG BIO to support Singapore’s growing biotech ecosystem,” said Ms. Sho-Wen Yeo, Vice President and General Manager, Southeast Asia & Taiwan, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By ensuring seamless access to cutting-edge instruments and essential consumables, we enable scientists to focus on their critical research without operational challenges. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing scientific innovation and supporting the biotech community in Singapore.”

“This strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific marks a major milestone in our mission to drive biotech innovation in Singapore,” said Ms. Daphne Teo, Founder and Chairwoman of NSG BIO. “By providing our residents with preferential access to world-class laboratory equipment and supplies, along with flexible credit terms, we are eliminating critical barriers that often hinder early-stage research. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to building a thriving biotech ecosystem where startups can accelerate breakthrough discoveries.”

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About NSG BIO

Founded with a focus on supporting biotech innovation, NSG BIO offers state-of-the-art equipment, efficient operations, capital efficiency, the expertise of world-class teams and global networks to assist life sciences companies. The conducive R&D environment contains fully equipped, certified BSL-2 laboratory and office infrastructure across 70,000 sq ft in the prime location of Biopolis and Science Park in Singapore. By providing access to high-quality infrastructure, its extensive partner network, community, and value-add benefits, NSG BIO ensures that companies, ranging from emerging biotech startups to multinational companies, can rapidly and efficiently execute on their cutting-edge research and development ecosystem in Singapore, leading to the innovation of revolutionary technologies and products that translate into breakthrough biotech ventures and impact for patients.