Creality Celebrates 11th Anniversary with New Visual Identity and 3D Printing Innovations

DETROIT, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Creality, a leading global 3D printing technology brand, celebrated its 11th anniversary at the Renaissance Center of Detroit by the announcement of new products and an updated visual identity. The celebration was held with creators to showcase their creative 3D printing projects that are contributing to everyday life.

Updated Visual Identity

Creality has always dedicated itself to taking an extra step in supporting innovation. Now with a comprehensive product portfolio that meets all 3D printing needs, the brand has updated its visual identity to match. Creality adopts an original font and a new mascot Maker—which stands for Multi-functional Adaptive Knowledge 3D Engineering Robot—to better reflect its brand innovation. In addition to enhancing the brand’s recognition, Maker will serve as a technical instructor for all 3D printing lovers. These visuals will be rolled out across all company materials, product packaging, and branding assets over time.



Creality’s new mascot Maker—stands for Multi-functional Adaptive Knowledge 3D Engineering Robot.

Unleashing Creativity

Following the spirit of the ShareFest, an event series celebrating creativity nurtured by 3D printing, Creality’s anniversary event also had the honor to provide an opportunity for real makers to elaborate how 3D printers make their unique ideas sparkle.

Sterling Backus, a physicist known for his 3D-printed Lamborghini Aventador, shared his 5-year experiment on the car; he also envisioned 3D printing in broader industrial applications.

Purdue University’s Rick Womack explained how higher-education students can benefit from Creality’s accessible printers in his 3D Printing Club, and the educational value of 3D printing technology.

Veteran 3D printing user Ian Davis has been in the field of engineering for three decades. As a cancer survivor, Ian designed and produced his own prosthetic hand, and actively customized 3D-printed devices for others.

YouTuber SaturdayMorningProps’s Dylan O’Connell shared the experience of reliving his childhood dreams about classic sci-fi movies through his 3D-printed props.

“We are thrilled to see so many creative minds realizing their dream projects with the help of Creality products,” said Michael Tang, Chief Technology Officer of Creality, “Their creations are truly inspiring and drive us to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether in the past or the future, Creality remains committed to expanding the possibilities of 3D printing, empowering both professionals and hobbyists to turn their visions into reality.”

Expanding Product Ecosystem

At the event, Creality unveiled its K2 & K2 Pro, further expanding its K2 Series—flagship FFF (fused filament fabrication) large-format multi-color 3D printers. These models join the popular K2 Plus, reinforcing a strong mid-to-high-end product range designed for exceptional performance and versatility. Together with the Creality RaptorX 3D scanner, the K2 series won the Red Dot Design Award 2025 in the Industrial Equipment, Machinery, and Automation category—a testament to its unparalleled innovation in industrial-grade 3D printing solutions.

Unlike traditional stepper motors that often lose steps under load, the K2 series features FOC step-servo motors, ensuring high accuracy by providing precise control over position and speed, along with improved thermal performance. The printers boast a unibody die-cast frame design, which simplifies the structure while enhancing product consistency and durability.

The Creality ecosystem is a powerhouse of innovation. From the Falcon A1 Pro laser engraver and Otter Lite 3D scanner, SpacePi X4 filament dryer, to the HALOT-X1 resin 3D printer and Soleyin Filament, each product works seamlessly together to drive technological advancement and to elevate the 3D printing experience.

Emil Ma, Head of Branding and Marketing, remarked at the event: “Creality carefully listens to users feedback and continues to evolve—from the self-developed step-servo motor to AI features in the latest CrealityCloud 6.0, Creality makes breakthroughs that really respond to what the community needs.”

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen in 2014, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3d printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. As a user-centric company, Creality has expanded its footprint across more than 100 countries and regions and shipped over 5 million 3D printers worldwide, introducing 3D printing to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.