FaceAnne Debuts in Malaysia: Bespoke Brightening Skincare with Cooling Feature

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FaceAnne, a new skincare brand designed to meet the needs of the modern Malaysian consumer is launched today. The brand introduces a range of products that prioritize cooling comfort, radiant brightening, and natural ingredients, providing effective skincare solutions.



FaceAnne: Your Face, Anne Knows.



Bespoke Brightening: Skincare with Cooling Feature

FaceAnne: Your Face, Anne Knows

FaceAnne is dedicated to creating skincare solutions tailored to the unique needs of Malaysian community. Through extensive surveys and focus groups, the brand has gathered invaluable insights into the specific challenges faced by local community, ensuring that its formulations are optimized for the Malaysian climate and skin. The result is a range of products that effectively brighten, nourish, and cool, promoting a healthy and radiant complexion.

Key Products from FaceAnne:

FaceAnne Instant Cooling Brightening Serum with Patented Clinic-level 5% Ultra-Pure Niacinamide: This serum offers a dual-action approach, combining brightening and cooling benefits. Formulated with patented 5% impurity-free niacinamide, preferred by major skincare clinics for mild brightening, it visibly improves skin tone and texture while delivering a refreshing aqua-based cooling sensation, ideal for Malaysia’s warm climate. This serum also features a patented synergistic blend of Resurrection Plant and Centella extract, which work together to lock in hydration and soothe the skin. The Resurrection Plant’s remarkable ability to retain up to 460 times its weight in water contributes to the serum’s efficient hydrating power.

This serum offers a dual-action approach, combining brightening and cooling benefits. Formulated with patented 5% impurity-free niacinamide, preferred by major skincare clinics for mild brightening, it visibly improves skin tone and texture while delivering a refreshing aqua-based cooling sensation, ideal for warm climate. This serum also features a patented synergistic blend of Resurrection Plant and Centella extract, which work together to lock in hydration and soothe the skin. The Resurrection Plant’s remarkable ability to retain up to 460 times its weight in water contributes to the serum’s efficient hydrating power. FaceAnne 10-in-1 Golden Particle Night Cream: Transform your nightly skincare ritual with FaceAnne Night Cream. This advanced formula features our exclusive 10-in-1 Golden Particles, a powerful blend of Ceramide, Squalane, Sodium Hyaluronate, and other key ingredients, designed to penetrate deep and facilitate intensive barrier repair and rejuvenation. Awaken to a brighter, more hydrated complexion, thanks to the synergistic benefits of 5% Ultra-Pure Niacinamide, Resurrection Plant, and Centella extract. This potent trio works to repair, brighten, and deeply hydrate, leaving your skin healthy, supple, and radiant – perfect for Malaysia’s unique climate.

FaceAnne also offers a comprehensive range of skincare solutions, featuring Brightening Day Cream, Cleanser, Acne Serum, and Face Mask, to complement and support your skin’s rejuvenation.

FaceAnne’s Product Philosophy:

Aqua: Experience the refreshing and cooling sensation of Aqua

Nature: Harness the gentle power of nature with this soothing, naturally-derived formula

Nutrition: Nourish your skin with essential nutrients for a brighter, healthier complexion

Efficacy: See visible results and unlock your skin’s natural radiance

FaceAnne is building a vibrant online community where skincare enthusiasts can connect, discover the latest trends, and learn valuable tips. Explore our full range of high-quality skincare products, conveniently available on TikTok Shop.

Stay Connected:

Follow @faceanne.official on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest updates and exclusive content.

About FaceAnne:

FaceAnne is a skincare brand that embraces the diverse needs of Malaysian consumers. With the brand philosophy rooted in understanding the unique challenges posed by the South-east Asia climate and skin types, FaceAnne delivers effective solutions that cool, brighten, and deeply nourish the skin.

Experience the difference between bespoke skincare by you, for you.

Contact:

contact@faceanne.com

+60-128868274