Kuen Cheng High School Earns 2nd Place in Otis’ Asia Pacific Regional Made to Move Communities™ Challenge

School awarded US$15,000 grant to advance STEM programming

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A team of students from Kuen Cheng High School has been named runner-up in the Otis Asia Pacific region Made to Move Communities student challenge, a competition in which students apply principles of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) to propose solutions to real-world urban mobility issues.

Over the last several months, the high school students, with the guidance of Otis volunteer mentors, designed solutions leveraging AI technology aimed at enabling more inclusive mobility in their communities, and presented their ideas to Otis judges from the company’s Asia Pacific region. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

The students’ solution titled City Alive: Leveraging AI to Resolve Traffic Congestion showcased an innovative concept using drones as command centers for the creation of autonomous and moveable platforms to clear road obstacles. The team received a US$15,000 grant from Otis to further advance STEM programming in their school.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Otis for providing Kuen Cheng High School with the opportunity to participate in this year’s Made to Move Communities challenge,” said Ms. Foo Cheau Yee, teacher-in-charge from Kuen Cheng High School. “It has been an enriching and meaningful experience for our students, who have gained valuable insights through their eight-week collaboration with Otis volunteers—enhancing their AI solution, strengthening their presentation skills, and learning how to position a solution for commercial viability.”

“Rapid urbanization has driven the swift growth of cities across Malaysia, leading to traffic congestion, longer commute times, and reduced productivity,” said Pradeep Nair, Managing Director of Otis Malaysia. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the students of Kuen Cheng High School for securing second place in the Otis Asia Pacific region with their innovative solution to overcome Malaysia’s urban mobility challenges. Most importantly, we hope this experience has inspired them—and all participating students—to continue exploring and pursuing opportunities in the STEM fields.”

About the Made to Move Communities challenge

Launched in 2020, the Made to Move Communities challenge engages young minds to explore real-world challenges and develop innovative solutions with the potential to create more connected communities and improve mobility for all. This initiative brings together students, educators, and Otis colleagues as mentors with the goals of advancing STEM and leadership skills to help build the next generation of talent, ensuring future workforce readiness, and sustaining innovation.

Each year, the program focuses on a different theme that aligns with global priorities, such as sustainability, accessibility or technology. This year’s theme had students incorporate Artificial Intelligence into their proposals. Students are encouraged to think critically and creatively, applying STEM principles to address mobility-related issues. Through workshops, mentorship, and collaboration, participants gain valuable insights and skills that prepare them for future careers while making a positive impact on society. Participating schools also receive grants at the conclusion of the program to support ongoing STEM education in their schools.

This year, more than 250 students globally from dozens of schools participated in the challenge. To date, the Made to Move Communities program has reached more than 1,000 student participants, involved more than 950 Otis volunteer mentors, and delivered nearly 90 grants totalling over $1 million to support ongoing STEM education at participating schools.

About Otis

