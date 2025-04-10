LG Establishes LG Awards Hall of Fame

“The most important principle we must uphold is putting the customer first.”

– LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo

SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG hosted the 2025 LG Awards at LG Academy (LG’s Corporate University) in Icheon, South Korea, celebrating standout examples of customer value innovation. This year’s event marked a milestone with the unveiling of the first-ever LG Awards Hall of Fame, created to honor past winners.



LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo(back row, first from left), poses for a commemorative photo with customers and award recipients at the LG Awards held on April 9 at LG Academy in Icheon.

Now in its seventh year, the LG Awards was launched in 2019 to recognize products and services that have meaningfully improved customers’ lives. Since its inception, the awards have honored 492 teams and more than 4,000 individual contributors.

*Award recipients by year: 2019(321), 2020(480), 2021(448), 2022(593), 2023(769), 2024(724), 2025(680).

More than 500 people attended the ceremony, including LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo, executives from across LG, customer representatives, and award recipients. An additional 1,000 employees joined the event via livestream, adding to the celebratory atmosphere during each award announcement.

“We created the Hall of Fame here at LG Academy to honor the results of your innovation,” said Chairman Koo. “The names and projects that will be added in the years to come will serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for all LG employees.”

During his remarks, he also emphasized LG’s long-term vision: “Our journey to deliver differentiated value for the future will always continue, and the most important principle we must uphold is putting the customer first. Let’s continue to build on LG’s DNA of challenge and change, push toward new industry-firsts, and build a future where LG is loved even more deeply by customers.”

An LG spokesperson also commented on the broader business context: “At a time of growing global uncertainty, including rising trade barriers, there are many strategic paths to consider. But this moment reaffirms that our top priority must remain relentless innovation for the customer.”

New Hall of Fame created at LG Academy promotes a culture of innovation that touch the hearts customers

The inaugural LG Awards Hall of Fame installation displays plaques engraved with the names and award-winning projects of past recipients of the “Customer Impression Grand Award.”

The Hall of Fame is located in the lobby of Yeonam Hall at LG Academy in Icheon, the company’s main training center. It is where employees, from entry-level to executive, receive education in core values, management philosophy, and job-related skills. The location is designed to help all LG members naturally engage with examples of customer-driven innovation. The 31 members of this year’s three Grand Prize-winning teams personally mounted their plaques, commemorating their contributions to customer value.

LG is also creating dedicated display spaces within each affiliate’s office to recognize their own LG Awards winners. Major meeting rooms will feature the names of grand prize recipients to inspire pride and motivation across teams. In addition to receiving plaques, winners are awarded cash prizes and opportunities to participate in overseas workshops.

The 2025 LG Awards were judged through an open evaluation process involving both customers and employees. For the first time, customer evaluations went beyond individuals to include group feedback, incorporating perspectives from homemakers, professionals, international consumers, and the MZ generation. LG employee participation in the judging process also saw a major jump, rising from 10,000 last year to more than 14,000 this year, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for the awards.

87 teams recognized for customer experience innovation, from air conditioner with Clean View feature to AI that prevents voice phishing

This year’s awards honored 87 teams and 680 individuals. Recipients included three Customer Impression Grand Award winners in the categories of Individual and group; 39 teams received the Customer Satisfaction Award, and 45 were recognized with the Customer Empathy Award. Evaluation criteria included whether the innovation exceeded customer expectations, whether it delivered a meaningful improvement in customers’ lives, and whether the project had the potential to be scaled into product processes or best practices.

In the Individual category, Seong Kuk Moon of LG Electronics received the grand prize for developing the Clean View feature, which makes air conditioner hygiene easier for users. With the press of a button, users can open the unit to inspect and clean the interior, addressing long-standing concerns over cleanliness and maintenance. The innovation also includes a “Viewcase” at the base of the product, allowing users to display books or picture frames, reflecting thoughtful design for modern living spaces. The Clean View feature has been already been applied to current models, contributing to strong sales and helping LG maintain the top market share in the air conditioner segment.

In the group category, the grand prize went to LG Energy Solution’s Infrastructure FA Technology team. They developed a logistics solution using autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to manage frequent equipment changes and fluctuating material flow at battery production facilities. In group category, the grand prize was also awarded to the Optical Solutions Division at LG Innotek for its contributions to advancing camera module technology.

Other notable winners include LG AI Research, which received the Customer Satisfaction Award for its generative AI model EXAONE 3.5, and LG Uplus, which introduced, ixi-O, a real-time voice phishing detection technology that can answer calls on behalf of users to block scams.

LG Chem also received the Customer Empathy Award for developing the world’s first automotive sunroof film capable of both achieving a black tint and supporting segmented control. HSAD was also honored for its post-proposal initiative, which marked a first in the advertising industry where the company voluntarily continued ideation even after a project had formally ended.