MediaTek Enhances Flagship AI Performance with Dimensity 9400+ Mobile Platform

Offers impressive on-device Gen-AI and agentic AI capabilities in a power-efficient design

HSINCHU, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 9400+ SoC, the latest addition to MediaTek’s Dimensity flagship chipset family. Providing exceptional Generative and agentic AI capabilities as well as other performance enhancements, the Dimensity 9400+ supports the latest Large Language Models (LLM) while sustaining a super power-efficient design.

The Dimensity 9400+ features an All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating up to 3.73GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This powerful configuration accelerates single and multithreaded performance for top-tier Android UX experiences.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will make it easier to deliver innovative, personalized AI experiences on-device, combined with enhanced overall performance to ensure your device can handle all tasks with ease,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. “We are working closely with developers and manufacturers to continue building a robust ecosystem of AI applications and other features that will bring a number of speed and privacy benefits to consumers.”

Equipped with the MediaTek NPU 890, the Dimensity 9400+ supports a wide range of LLMs across many regions around the world. The chipset supports Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), and FP8 inferencing with faster reasoning speeds. It also offers 20% faster agentic AI performance with Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+). Additionally, the built-in Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) makes it easy for developers to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications.

The Dimensity 9400+ integrates a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, which enhances gaming visual experiences by bringing PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromap (OMM) support for realistic effects. This makes video game elements—such as vegetation, hair or feathers—look more realistic and dimensional without impacting performance. The chipset’s powerful GPU also sustains peak gameplay speeds, allowing users to game longer without lag. Additionally, the Dimensity 9400+ includes a new frame rate converter 2.0+ (MFRC 2.0+), which was developed in coordination with game developers to double effective FPS and enhances power efficiency by up to 40% when MFRC is utilized.

The MediaTek Imagiq 1090 enables HDR video recording across the entire zoom range, allowing users to capture the perfect shot from long distances. MediaTek’s Smooth Zoom technology provides seamless capture of moving subjects while allowing users to isolate the image and audio they want in each scene.

Additional features of the Dimensity 9400+ include:

Expands phone-to-phone direct Bluetooth connections to 10km, extending 6.6 times further than the Dimensity 9400.

Support for a BeiDou satellite connection, offering 33% faster TTFF (Time to first fix), even without cellular connectivity.

Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency with five streams.

MediaTek Xtra Range TM 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage.

3.0, which delivers up to greater Wi-Fi coverage. 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

The first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will be available in the market this month. To learn more about MediaTek’s Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

