Valmont Has Arrived at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali

The Launch Of Luxury Valmont Spa Product At The Ritz- Carlton, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali welcomes Valmont, a renowned Swiss brand with first-patented Salmon DNA cellular cosmetics, for immediate and long-lasting anti-aging treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali. Guests are invited to indulge in the art of timeless beauty through the exclusive Valmont’s anti-aging skin care treatment. The Ritz-Carlton Spa is the first resort spa in Bali to feature Valmont products.



Valmont at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Since 1985, Valmont has redefined luxury skincare, blending Swiss expertise with cutting-edge anti-aging technology. Through a deep understanding of the DNA and RNA of the skin, Valmont Cosmetics helps reveal the skin’s inner radiance. Their products target the complexion on a cellular level, stimulating immediate and long-lasting results.

For the ultimate indulgence, Valmont offers unique and exclusive treatments, that stand out from others, a signature “butterfly motion” that sets the tone for each rejuvenating treatment. This motion is complemented by the utmost luxurious and results-driven skincare from the range of its skincare collections.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, we are committed to providing our guests with the highest level of comfort and genuine service. We are proud to introduce and add Valmont products to our spa treatments—a brand renowned for its Swiss heritage, scientific innovation, and exceptional results. We invite you to experience the transformative power of Valmont in our serene spa environment,” said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is set on 12.7 hectares of expansive, beautifully manicured beach-front and cliff-top land. With 313 hotel rooms, including 34 cliff-top and ocean-view villas, the luxury resort offers a dramatic location along the sweeping coastline of Nusa Dua’s southern tip.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

