WePlay Featured on Thailand App Store’s “Today” Tab, Creating a Songkran-Themed Gaming Extravaganza

BANGKOK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WePlay, a leading global social gaming platform, announced today that its special campaign for Thailand’s Songkran Festival (Water-Splashing Festival) has been prominently featured in the “Today” tab on the homepage of Apple’s App Store in Thailand. This milestone not only highlights WePlay’s cultural insights into Southeast Asia but also showcases its innovative interactive gameplay and user co-creation model, delivering a digital New Year celebration that bridges tradition and modernity for global players.



Songkran Theme Reimagined: WePlay’s Mascot “Wei Zai” Embraces Thai Aesthetics

To celebrate Thai New Year, WePlay launched the “Songkran Creative Campaign”, inviting users to integrate its mascot “Wei Zai” into traditional Thai-inspired designs. In the Draw & Guess game section, players can freely combine cultural elements such as Ganesha statues, lotus flowers, and floating lanterns, transforming digital creativity into a new medium of cultural expression. Participants may submit artwork for the “Best Design Award,” with winning entries showcased in the WePlay community. Exclusive perks like recharge rebates and discounted treasure chests further enhance the festive experience.

Apple’s Editorial Recognition: Celebrating Innovation

Apple’s editorial team highlighted the campaign:

“Showcase your Songkran creativity on WePlay! The platform masterfully translates the festival’s spirit into an interactive experience, striking a balance between technological innovation and cultural tradition. This seamless fusion of heritage and digital reinvention exemplifies the standout content we champion.”

WePlay’s Success Formula: Where Tradition Meets Innovation

As a next-gen social entertainment hub, WePlay integrates gaming, social features, and multimedia content through its mission to “make the world more vibrant via interaction.” For Songkran, the platform merged the festival’s joyous ethos with cutting-edge technology, enabling global users to engage with Thai culture. WePlay’s success lies in its relentless refinement of character design, art style, and interactive mechanics, fostering a loyal community.

Future Vision: Expanding Global Social Impact

The App Store feature marks a strategic milestone in WePlay’s global expansion. Moving forward, the platform plans to deepen collaborations centered on regional cultural elements while exploring diverse social scenarios. WePlay aims to redefine interactive entertainment and co-create a dynamic era of game-driven social connectivity.