Beyond Size, Beyond Speed: Baseus Unveils Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Small PicoGo Wireless Charging Solutions

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseus is excited to announce a range of new products to add to its thriving PicoGo Series – a unique collection of charging devices and accessories built to make your life easier with fast charging power and assured convenience. These ultra-thin newcomers promise to deliver compact power that redefine simplicity wherever life takes you.



PicoGo Card-Sized Magnetic Power Bank

While the PicoGo Ultra-Slim Power Banks are similar in many ways, each device also promises to deliver unique charging capabilities that redefine simplicity wherever life takes you. Now, let’s take a look at some of the main highlights of the latest additions to the Baseus PicoGo lineup.

Baseus PicoGo Card-Sized Magnetic Power Bank Series: Main Shared Features

Ultra-Slim and Portable: The PicoGo AM41 Ultra-Slim Power Bank (5000mAh) is just 0.3 inches thin and can seamlessly fit into your wallet like a credit card – allowing you to carry it everywhere you go. Additionally, the PicoGo AM31 Ultra Mini Power Bank with Kickstand (5000mAh) makes its mark as the world’s smallest Qi2-certified wireless power bank with a kickstand, ensuring effortless portability. While slightly larger than the others in the series, the PicoGo Qi2 AM41 Magnetic Power Bank (10,000mAh) remains impressively slim compared to similar products and also provides Qi2 fast wireless charging.

Triple-Cooling System for Safer Charging: Every PicoGo Ultra-Slim Power Bank in this series features a built-in aluminum alloy cooling system that ensures 98% heat dissipation efficiency. Each device is also equipped with an AI monitoring chip to track its temperature 18,000 times per hour to ensure consistently cooling and optimal safety. Graphene technology further expands each power bank’s heat dissipation over a 5,119 mm² surface area, to prevent overheating.

USB-C Dual Fast Wired Charging: Always be prepared and seamlessly charge two devices at the same time with the durable braided USB-C cable and additional port fitted onto each PicoGo Power Bank. The PicoGo AM41 Ultra-Slim Power Bank (5000mAh) and AM31 Ultra Mini Qi2 (5000mAh) models both provide 20W USB-C fast charging, while the PicoGo AM41 Magnetic Qi2 Power Bank (10,000mAh) uses 27W USB-C fast charging for even faster power delivery.

Snap-to-Charge Magnetic Wireless Charging: The PicoGo Ultra-Slim Power Bank range uses strong built-in magnets that allow each power bank to be securely attached to a device – even through a phone case – ensuring a stable and convenient charging experience.

Enhanced Grip and Comfort: Every PicoGo Ultra-Slim Power Bank comes draped in a sleek aluminum shell combined with a soft silicone finish for a premium feel. The ergonomic curved design of each device also enhances grip – making charging comfortable and effortless.

Unique Features in the PicoGo Card-Sized Magnetic Power Bank Range

15W Qi2 Certified Fast Wireless Charging: To stay ahead of the game, the PicoGo AM41 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh Qi2 features Qi2 charging for an elevated experience. With officially certified Qi2 (15W), your wireless charging speed is twice as fast as Qi (7.5W), your magnetic connection is stronger, and your battery’s performance is more optimized.

Built-in Kickstand and Qi2 Charging: On the other hand, the PicoGo AM31 Ultra Mini Power Bank Qi2 (5000mAh) is built for hands-free use with an innovative and convenient pop-up stand. This allows you to stream your favorite shows or scroll through your phone while it charges – offering both upright and side-view angles while also serving as a desktop stand. It also features Qi2 wireless charging for hands-free convenience and optimal charging efficiency.

The latest additions to the Baseus PicoGo Series promise to redefine simplicity with their peak performance capabilities, safer cooling mechanisms, and portable designs. Baseus welcomes you to a world where you’re in charge. With unrivaled power in an ultra-slim design, you can always stay charged, stay light, and stay connected.

Now available on Amazon, the PicoGo Card-Sized Magnetic Power Bank Series is launching with an exclusive promotion:

5000mAh version – Enjoy 25% off

10,000mAh version – Get 20% off

This limited-time offer makes it easier than ever to experience the perfect balance of power and portability.

The Kickstand version will also be available in Amazon in June.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users’ problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products – including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users’ sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.