Bosera HashKey Ether ETF Approved for Staking, Marking a New Milestone for Hong Kong’s Virtual Asset Industry

HONG KONG, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bosera International and HashKey Capital Limited today announced that the Bosera HashKey Virtual Asset Ether ETF (stock codes: 3009.HK/9009.HK), jointly launched by the two firms, has received official approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) to engage in Ethereum staking activities starting April 25, 2025. This groundbreaking development marks the Bosera HashKey Virtual Asset Ether ETF as the first virtual asset spot ETF in the Asia-Pacific region approved to support Ether staking. By enabling staking, the ETF aims to enhance potential returns for investors, creating a new avenue to participate in the Ethereum ecosystem through a regulated virtual asset investment vehicle. The approval not only fills a critical gap in the market but also underscores Hong Kong’s continued leadership in the global virtual asset space, as the city advances its vision of becoming a premier hub for compliant and innovative Web3 solutions.

On April 30, 2024, Bosera International and HashKey Capital launched the first batch of Ether ETFs in the Asia-Pacific region, offering investors a secure and convenient way to gain exposure to Ether without the need to manage asset custody or security themselves. This milestone marked a new chapter in the development of Hong Kong’s virtual asset industry. Now, as the ETF approaches its one-year anniversary, Bosera International and HashKey Capital are once again leading industry innovation. The Bosera HashKey Ether ETF has received regulatory approval to stake up to 30% of its holdings to earn Ethereum staking rewards. After deducting applicable service fees, these rewards will be reinvested into the ETF, enhancing its potential for compound growth. This latest development underscores the product’s evolution from a passive exposure tool to a dynamic vehicle that actively contributes to the Ethereum ecosystem while delivering added value to investors.

The staking service for the ETF will be provided by HashKey Cloud. Its flagship solution, ETF Staking Pro, facilitates a secure and compliant staking mechanism for Hong Kong’s first spot Ether ETF — the Bosera HashKey Ether ETF — through HashKey Exchange. Backed by an industry-leading custody framework, a robust compliance structure, and comprehensive risk management measures, HashKey Exchange ensures strong safeguards for both the ETF’s assets and its staking rewards. This integrated solution offers investors peace of mind while further reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a trusted hub for regulated virtual asset innovation.

BOCI Prudential, serving as the primary custodian and fund administrator of the fund, has delivered comprehensive services to facilitate the product launch, further enhancing its role in supporting Hong Kong’s spot virtual asset ETF ecosystem with optimized product offerings

As a pioneer in investment value discovery, Bosera International has remained committed to providing professional and comprehensive asset management services to both institutional and individual investors across the globe. Driving inclusive finance through innovation and empowering investor services with financial technology are core pillars of the firm’s strategic vision.

Ms. Lian Shaodong, M.H., Chairwoman and CEO of Bosera International, commented:

“Receiving approval to participate in staking marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to Bosera’s investment philosophy and our continued exploration of opportunities in the virtual asset space. This innovative step not only enhances returns for investors but also delivers a unique ‘Bosera solution’ for the development of Hong Kong’s virtual asset industry. Looking ahead, Bosera International will continue to leverage its strengths in investment management and fintech to drive deeper integration between traditional finance and Web3. We are committed to building a strong bridge between on-chain and off-chain finance, and to offering investors more diverse choices and an elevated investment experience.”

Mr. Deng Chao, HashKey Capital CEO and HashKey OTC Global CEO, highlighted that the ETF significantly lowers the barrier to entry for investors, paving the way for broader participation in Ethereum staking and laying a strong foundation for deeper engagement with the Ethereum ecosystem and DeFi.

“We’re excited to offer investors a new opportunity to participate in Ethereum staking through the Bosera HashKey Ether ETF,” said Deng. “As we mark the one-year anniversary of the ETF’s launch, we remain committed to delivering innovative and compliant investment solutions in the virtual asset space. By leveraging the institutional-grade staking infrastructure of HashKey Cloud — a core entity within the HashKey Group — we’re providing both professional and retail investors with a secure, efficient, and regulated vehicle to access staking rewards with ease.”

Andrew Law, CEO of BOCI Prudential, stated, “We are honored to take part in the development of this innovative financial product alongside Bosera Funds and HashKey. This ETF not only enables exposure to virtual assets but also offers the potential for additional returns through Ethereum staking.”

The ETF is now listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and will continue to track the price of Ether through the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate – Asia Pacific Variant. This index is designed to reflect the global market price of Ether. Investors can trade the ETF under the stock codes 3009.HK and 9009.HK.

About HashKey Capital

Global influence and crypto-native, HashKey Capital is a digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industries.

As one of the largest crypto funds and the earliest institutional investor in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

About Bosera International

Bosera International is one of the first Chinese asset management companies to establish operations in Hong Kong. Since its inception, the firm has actively seized opportunities in global asset allocation while remaining committed to a value investing philosophy. It has developed a comprehensive product lineup centered on stable fixed income investments, complemented by active equity and passive index strategies. Bosera International also works closely with international partners to provide two-way and cross-border asset management services to investors around the world.

Its client base spans key global financial centers, including the United States, Europe, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. With 15 years of dedicated growth in Hong Kong, Bosera International has become one of the largest Chinese asset managers in the region.

Bosera International places strong emphasis on innovation and strives for seamless integration of exploration and practical implementation. In 2024, two of its spot virtual asset ETFs were officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making them among the first of their kind in Asia. This year, Bosera International has further increased its investment in the Web3 space and recently partnered with HashKey to launch the world’s first tokenized money market ETF.

About BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited

BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited (“BOCI Prudential”)l has over 20 years of experience in trustee management and mainly provides trustee and fund administration, custody, as well as transfer agency and registry services for a variety of funds and retirement protection schemes. As at the end of Dec 2024, BOCI Prudential has MPF assets under administration of over HKD95 billion and serves around 900,000 MPF accounts under the schemes.

In the third quarter of 2024, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in collaboration with the industry participants, launched the “Project Ensemble” sandbox to test interbank settlement of tokenized mutual fund assets using wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency(wCBDC). BOCI Prudential played an active role in the technology design and development of tokenisation assets.

In its capacity as a fund transfer agent and fund administrator, BOCI Prudential successfully tokenized a money market fund – validating the end-to-end process of fund tokenisation and demonstrating its ability to standardize securities services for digital assets. This sandbox collaboration not only reinforces BOCI Prudential’s industry-leading position in serving clients such as fund companies, brokerages, and asset management institutions, but also pushes the boundaries of our services to cover a wider spectrum of digital assets, including stablecoins. We aim to further expand our offerings to a broader range of institutional investors, and continuously meet the market’s grown demand for innovation.