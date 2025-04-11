DANY GARCIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF DANIMÁS: A NEW MEDIA COMPANY CELEBRATING THE AMBITIOUS TRAILBLAZER

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dany Garcia, Chairwoman & CEO of The Garcia Companies, announces the launch of Danimás, an innovative media company and community built for the modern Trailblazer. Designed to inspire individuals who embody the “Athlete of Life™” mindset, Danimás celebrates ambition and the journey, through the triumphs and defeats, for the pursuit of greatness in every facet of life.

Backed by original research Garcia personally funded—which revealed that 65% of women feel underrepresented in media—Danimás will be home to dynamic content, first-person narratives, original programming, and cultural storytelling that shifts perspective and breaks boundaries.

Danimás is more than just a media platform — it’s a movement and a mindset. At its core, it’s a digital space that connects individuals who embrace strength as a lifestyle choice, extending beyond the gym and into their personal, professional, and creative pursuits. As a brand, it seeks to serve as a cultural touchpoint, highlighting individuals who are redefining industries — from leading entrepreneurs and athletes to creative visionaries and fashion innovators.

“The Trailblazer represents a new archetype — glamorous, bold, and unapologetic. Strength training is the great unlock to harnessing her innate power; She embraces her strength, allowing it to reverberate and leave a lasting impact on herself and others,” says Garcia. “Danimás is where these individuals can find a community that fuels their ambitions and inspires their journeys.”

Garcia, a professional bodybuilder, lifelong athlete, and accomplished entrepreneur who oversees a diversified portfolio of companies that span entertainment, media, fashion, sports, health, wellness, and consumer goods, brings a unique blend of business acumen and physical discipline to this groundbreaking initiative. Over the past decade, Garcia has played a pivotal role in producing culturally significant and commercially successful projects, including HBO’s five-time-Emmy-nominated Ballers and blockbuster films such as Sony’s globally beloved Jumanji franchise, Disney’s Jungle Cruise and upcoming Live Action Moana, Netflix’s Red Notice, Amazon’s Red One, among others.

Garcia has appointed Liz Edmiston as Co-CEO of the Fashion Division at The Garcia Companies, where she will spearhead the development of Danimás. A dynamic and seasoned global retail leader, Edmiston most recently served as CEO of Lane Bryant, where she revitalized and modernized the beloved fashion brand, and as President and CEO of Groupe Dynamite Inc., in Montreal, guiding the company through a digital evolution and shaping its strategic growth trajectory. As Chief Brand Officer of Calvin Klein, she oversaw the Asia Pacific region based in Hong Kong, transforming it from a licensed model to a fully owned and operated retail business with over 2600 stores. She has also held senior executive positions for companies such as Gap, Inc., Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret.

“Liz is a powerhouse — she understands how to build brands that move culture,” said Garcia. “Her proven ability to lead with discipline, resonate with consumers, and execute at scale make her the perfect partner to bring Danimás to life.”

“Danimás is an exciting new concept,” said Edmiston. “It’s a brand built on strength and intention — where training meets style, and where creativity is expressed through every detail. This isn’t just about a new content platform or fashion focused company, it’s about building a community of power women who are interested in business, sports, fashion and culture and are intent on getting the most out of life.”

For the launch, Danimás has partnered with Frosty, a premier global creative agency, and branding specialist Studio Alistair Gibbs to shape the brand’s identity and visual narrative, culminating in a striking debut campaign. Shot in London by renowned photographer Amber Pinkerton, the campaign, which showcases the first visual world of Danimás, merges power, training, strength, and glamour in a visually arresting and thought-provoking manner.

Danimás Debuts Online

Danimás will launch digitally on www.danimas.com with an expansive range of editorial content, visuals and storytelling.The brand will also maintain an active presence on Instagram and LinkedIn starting April 10, 2025, offering exclusive content and updates that reflect its community-first approach. A newsletter will be rolled out later this month to subscribers.

The company has partnered with Studio K&J and Sweden Unlimited on the website launch, with In*houseco Inc, managing creative execution across all platforms.

The Executive Team

Danimás boasts an impressive leadership team that blends diverse expertise from across industries. The team includes:

Giuseppe Cielo , former CFO at Khaite – Chief Financial Officer

, former CFO at Khaite – Chief Financial Officer Amy Madigan , former VP, Operations at GSTQ – Chief of Staff

, former VP, Operations at GSTQ – Chief of Staff Erin Lardy, Chief Content Officer of The Garcia Companies – Interim Chief Editorial Director

Lynn Ambrose , former Head of Talent for The RealReal – Human Resources Advisor.

Shanna Goldstone and Jason Cauchi of Pari Passu New York, and SAGO, have been retained to conduct consumer research. Ave Advisory has been retained for executive marketing strategy.

Karen Harvey Consulting Group is leading executive search and supporting brand development and strategic initiatives.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Press Inquiries: info@danimas.com



Visual from Danimás brand launch, merging power, training, strength, and glamour for the modern Trailblazer.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/danimas_logo.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/danimas_ip_image.jpg