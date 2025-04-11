Futu Secures Six Consecutive Years of HKEX Awards Leading in Futures, Options, and Currency Futures Trading Volumes Among Retail Brokers

HONG KONG, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU)(“Futu” or the “Company”), a leading tech-driven digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform, is pleased to announce its subsidiaries have garnered six prestigious honours at the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Awards. These accolades recognize Futu’s active trading in options and futures, currency futures, and Exchange-Traded Products(ETP), as well as the company’s position as a go-to platform for derivative data and diversified investment product trading.



Futu has been honoured “Top Retail Broker” at HKEX Awards



Six Consecutive Years of Award-Winning Excellence reflects Futu’s achievements

Six Consecutive Years of Award-Winning Excellence reflects Futu’s achievements

This year marks Futu’s sixth consecutive year of winning these awards. Futu has been honored with six major awards: “Exchange Traded Products – Top Breakthrough Broker”, “Top Exchange Participant – Weekly Stock Options”, “Top Retail Broker”, “Top Broker – Currency Futures” , “Top Derivatives Clearing Member” and “Enterprise Data Package Data Vendor”. These awards reflect Futu’s highest total trading volume among Hong Kong retail brokers in various futures and options, as well as currency futures categories. Futu also excelled in growing non-broker activity turnover in Exchange Traded Products and derivative data subscription fees, surpassing other participants and data providers in these areas.

As a leading Tech Brokerage in Hong Kong, Futu Securities is committed serves million of local investors and is trusted by a wide range of investors. Futu has reached a significant milestone, with 1 in every 2 adults trusting Futu to power their investment journey. In addition, Futu has recently launched new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools on the company’s investment app Futubull, reinforcing Futu’s commitment to continuously leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower retail investors.

Mr. Daniel Tse, Managing Director of Futu Securities, said: “The HKEX awards recognize financial institutions that make a positive contribution to the local trading market. Despite last year’s global market volatility and various uncertainties affecting investor sentiment, Futu has gained trust of numberous of investors through its exceptional user experience and functional advantages. Winning the HKEX Awards for the sixth consecutive year, further validates the HKEX’s recognition regarding the diversity and accessibility of Futu’s products, as well as its prominent position in ETP, derivative product investments and data provision. Moving forward, Futu will continue to enhance the diversity and flexibility of its trading categories to meet investors’ needs. Futu is also dedicated to actively promoting investor education, aiming to a trusted partner for investors on their journey to wealth accumulation, thereby fostering the steady development of Hong Kong’s capital market.”