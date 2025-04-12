BC Reshapes the Future: LONGi Launches Upgraded Hi-MO 9 Module with Industry-Leading 24.8% Efficiency

WUHU, China, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi Green Energy Technology, a global leader in solar innovation, unveiled the upgraded Hi-MO 9 module powered by its HPBC 2.0 technology in Anhui, China. The latest iteration achieves a groundbreaking 24.8% conversion efficiency and a maximum power output of 670W, outperforming mainstream TOPCon modules by 40W in mass production. This advancement positions Hi-MO 9 as a transformative force for enhancing photovoltaic power plant value worldwide.



The launch of Hi-MO X9

Full-Scenario Power Generation Breakthrough: Bifaciality Exceeds 80%

The newly upgraded Hi-MO 9 module, engineered with LONGi’s proprietary HPBC 2.0 technology, redefines all-scenario power generation performance. By integrating innovative 0BB (0 Busbar) technology and full-area passivation (half-cell architecture), LONGi has boosted module power by 10W, reaching a peak of 670W，with an efficiency of up to 24.8%. The optimized rear-side grid design enabled by 0BB (0 Busbar) technology elevates bifaciality to over 80%, significantly enhancing overall energy yield. Compared to TOPCon modules, Hi-MO 9 delivers a 1.5% absolute efficiency gain, increases installed capacity by approximately 6.4% under equivalent land area, and reduces upfront investment costs of photovoltaic power plant.

Beyond standard conditions, Hi-MO 9 demonstrates exceptional resilience in challenging environments such as partial shading, high-temperature/high-humidity regions, and low-light scenarios. Over the past year, multiple field demonstration projects have revealed the Hi-MO 9 module’s “remarkable” energy generation capabilities across varied environments. In Hainan, China’s high-temperature, high-humidity environment, LONGi’s Hi-MO 9 module delivers a 1.89% per-watt energy yield advantage over conventional TOPCon modules. In arid Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the gain reaches 1.62%. Data from additional BC power plants further confirm the exceptional power generation capabilities of the HPBC 2.0-powered Hi-MO 9 module, underscoring its proven reliability across diverse global climates.

World Record Broken: Photovoltaic Efficiency Reaches New Heights

At the event, LONGi announced a groundbreaking achievement in high-efficiency PV cell technology, setting an unprecedented world record:

27.81% Conversion Efficiency for its self-developed HIBC (Heterojunction Interdigitated Back Contact) silicon solar cells, certified through rigorous calibration tests by Germany’s ISFH (Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin).

The achievement not only reignites global market optimism toward cutting-edge solar solutions but also solidifies LONGi’s role as a trailblazer in delivering transformative energy technologies.

Unlocking Greater Commercial Value: Global Optimal BC Solar Power Plant Design Challenge Launched

To further amplify the market potential of high-efficiency BC technology, LONGi partnered with TÜV Rheinland, a globally renowned third-party institution, to launch the “Global Optimal BC Solar Power Plant Design Challenge”during the event. The competition, open to consultancies, EPC firms, and renewable energy investors worldwide, invites innovative designs for ground-mounted power plant projects exceeding 50MW across diverse application scenarios. Submissions will be accepted from April 11 to November 30, 2025. TÜV Rheinland will lead an expert panel in rigorously evaluating entries based on BC technology integration, PVsyst simulation results, and design innovation. The total prize purse amounts to approximately 280,000 USD. (Details : http://www.longi.com)

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, emphasized: “BC technology represents the ultimate advancement in crystalline silicon solar cells. With a mature global ecosystem, high-efficiency BC modules are rapidly being deployed across diverse applications. The upgraded Hi-MO 9, powered by HPBC 2.0, will deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide. We are committed to sharing BC innovations with global partners to build a sustainable future.”

LONGi’s global order reserves for BC modules has exceeded 40GW. The expanding deployment of BC power plants worldwide will drive higher returns for clients and redefine the future of the photovoltaic industry.