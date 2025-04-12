BEIJING, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A CGTN documentary focusing on China’s role in empowering countries across Asia, “Golden Threads” is made up of three individual stories that vividly showcase how China is building a community with a shared future together with its neighboring countries.

CGTN: Golden Threads: China and Asian Countries Cooperating to Build a Better Future

These are three stories about inspired individuals and nations in Asia that are working together to protect the natural environment and cultural heritage that makes this continent so vibrant and diverse. In Malaysia, a green energy revolution made possible by technology is silently bringing about sweeping change. Thanks to advanced Chinese technology and expertise, people from all walks of life in Malaysia are harvesting the rays of the sun in increasing numbers. At the same time, these efforts are helping to lower expenses while also protecting the nation’s stunning natural environment. In Vietnam, cross-border conservation efforts between China and Vietnam are ensuring that future generations will be able to live in a world that includes the Eastern Black Crested Gibbons. Decades ago, this primate was believed extinct, but not too long ago a small population was found to have survived in the lush jungles on the border between China and Vietnam. Today their numbers are growing thanks to technology and a passion for wildlife protection. Many of those involved in these efforts have found their lives greatly enriched by helping to protect this natural treasure. In Cambodia, the glorious culture and architecture of the ancient Khmer civilization is being preserved thanks to collaboration between Cambodian and China. Today the ancient carvings at Angkor Wat are no longer in danger, and they stand as a constant visual reminder of Cambodia’s identity and its cultural confidence. All across Asia, people are finding newfound strength in preservation efforts that link them to their roots while also strengthening ties between nations and cultures.

The title of this documentary, Golden Threads, reflects the belief that connections act as valuable threads bringing people and nations closer together in a community that promotes shared progress and prosperity. When people and nations work together with a common goal for the future, nothing is impossible.