Fangzhou Presents AI-Driven Healthcare Ecosystem at Guangzhou Biotech Innovation Salon

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leading Internet healthcare solution provider, participated in the “AI Empowers Biopharma” exchange panel hosted by the Guangzhou Development District Talent Education Group on April 3, 2025, joining 28 enterprises to explore cutting-edge applications of AI healthcare.

Guo Zhi, Senior Vice President of Technology of Fangzhou, shared during the panel: “At Fangzhou, we’ve systematically addressed the core challenges in healthcare delivery by pioneering our AI + H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem. This innovative model extends critical services — including chronic disease management, patient education, and medication delivery — directly into patients’ homes, significantly improving care accessibility and timeliness while enhancing the overall treatment experience.”

Mitigate AI hallucinations

The Company also unveiled its proprietary framework to mitigate AI hallucinations in medical applications, combining a self-developed training platform with a professional medical knowledge base and data sandbox. This approach powers Fangzhou’s “AI Agent Matrix,” featuring round-the-clock diagnostic support, intelligent customer service tools, and AI-assisted health content creation, collectively enhancing care accessibility while reducing operational costs.

Blueprint for Vertical AI Leadership

Moving forward, Fangzhou will intensify its focus on the vertical field of AI + Healthcare, leveraging its proven H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem to drive deeper integration of AI across online healthcare use cases. The Company will seize opportunities like this panel to strengthen collaboration with biopharmaceutical enterprises and research institutions, fostering synergistic development between regional biomedicine and smart healthcare.

AI-Powered Growth Strategy

Fangzhou’s growth strategy centers on deploying cutting-edge AI technologies like DeepSeek-V3 while deepening partnerships with industry leaders such as Tencent Health and Tencent Cloud. These initiatives are designed to push the boundaries of AI-powered healthcare, strengthen the Company’s technological leadership, and fast-track the market adoption of its innovations — all with the goal of delivering superior care experiences and enhanced solutions for patients and users.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About the “AI Empowers Biopharma” Exchange Panel

Guangzhou Development District is accelerating its push to become a biopharma innovation leader, with this “AI Empowers Biopharma” exchange panel spotlighting AI-driven antibody research, quantum computing for drug development, and smart healthcare ecosystems.

