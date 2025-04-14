Longbridge now supports US fractional shares trading – own US stocks for just $1

HONG KONG, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Longbridge Securities (Longbridge) has officially launched its US fractional shares trading service. Investors can now build positions in US stocks like Apple and Tesla with investments as low as $1, significantly lowering the barrier to entry while enabling more flexible portfolio strategies.

Fractional shares trading: making investing accessible

Traditional stock markets have long imposed whole-share trading requirements, where purchasing a single share of high-priced stocks often requires hundreds or even thousands of dollars, raising the entry threshold for investors with limited capital. US fractional shares trading breaking through these limitations by allowing investors to buy stocks by dollar amount or fractional shares. For long-term investors, fractional trading provides more flexible asset allocation strategies, enabling them to adjust their portfolios without being constrained by stock prices or whole-share trading rules.

Furthermore, fractional shares trading helps investors better manage market fluctuations. Investors can build positions gradually based on their risk tolerance and market conditions, making smarter use of their capital. As investing becomes increasingly accessible worldwide, fractional shares provide beginners with an easy entry point to the US market, while enabling experienced investors fine-tune their strategies with greater precision – further enhancing capital flexibility.

Invest in US stocks for as low as $1 with Longbridge

Longbridge’s US fractional shares trading service covers a wide range of popular US stocks. Investors can easily explore eligible stocks through the “Classify” section under the “Market” tab in the Longbridge App, or identify supported stocks by looking for the “fractional share” icon on the stock detail page.

The Longbridge App offers two order placement options: investors can either enter a specific fractional quantity to place an order, or select “Amount” to input the dollar value they wish to invest. The system will automatically calculate the corresponding number of shares based on the current share price. This helps investors precisely match their budgets and simplifies the trading process. To further reduce trading costs and help investors maximize their returns, all US fractional share trades on Longbridge enjoy $0 commission. Additionally, to ensure real-time execution, fractional shares trading is currently supported only during regular US market hours.

A Longbridge spokesperson stated, “We believe fractional shares trading lowers the entry barrier to the US stock market and enables more precise asset allocation. Whether you’re a first-time investor or a seasoned trader with diversified needs, fractional trading offers a flexible and efficient way to tailor your portfolio to your financial goals.” In addition, Longbridge offers lifetime $0 commission for Hong Kong and US stocks, further reducing trading costs and supporting long-term wealth growth for investors.

For more details about our US fractional shares trading, please visit: https://support.longbridge.hk/topics/us-trade/fractional-shares?locale=zh-HK or contact Longbridge customer service hotline at: +852 3851 1777.

About us

Longbridge is a next-generation internet brokerage serving global investors. The company connects the key stages of investing—Discovery → Recognition → Trading—to deliver a secure, efficient, and reliable global investment experience. Longbridge Securities (Hong Kong) Limited (CE No: BPX066) holds Type 1, 2, 4, and 9 licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, allowing it to provide securities trading, futures trading, investment advisory services, and asset management.

Disclaimer

The execution speed and price of fractional share trades may be less favorable than those of whole-lot share trades. Longbridge does not guarantee that trades will be executed at the best transaction price. Generally, stocks with higher liquidity are more likely to be successfully traded in fractional shares. Fractional share orders only support limit and market orders; conditional orders and grid orders are currently not supported. Fractional share trading for U.S. stocks is only available during regular trading hours, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM (ET). On half trading days, trading hours are from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM (ET). Short selling is not permitted for fractional shares trading in Long Bridge HK Limited. The functions of Fractional shares trading in Long Bridge HK Limited also support unified buying power, and financing interest rates are the same as whole-lot share trades. Modifications to U.S. fractional share orders are currently not supported; to make changes, clients must cancel the existing order and place a new one. Mandatory corporate actions such as dividend distributions and stock splits are supported. Voluntary corporate actions such as rights issues or cash offers are not supported. The operational procedures remain unchanged. In the event of stock splits or reverse splits, clients may receive fractional shares.

Risk Disclosure

Securities trading does not necessarily result in a profit and involves various risks, including the risk of loss of principal. Additionally, losses arising from margin financing by pledging collateral may be substantial. The losses incurred by clients may exceed the cash and any other assets deposited with Longbridge as collateral. Clients may be required to deposit additional margin or pay interest within a short period, failing which their collateral may be sold without prior consent. Before making any investment decision, clients should carefully consider, in light of their financial situation and investment objectives, whether the investment is suitable for their individual circumstances. It is advisable to seek independent investment advice in advance. The information contained herein is compiled by the Company from sources believed to be accurate. Longbridge accepts no liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of this document. The content is for reference only, is not legally binding, and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any product.