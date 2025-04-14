Radisson Hotel Group launches “Esports Ready” to offer the ultimate hospitality solution for esports teams

BRUSSELS, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled “Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels” – a brand-new program set to offer esports teams, players and organizers carefully curated services and amenities designed to keep them focused, motivated, and prepared to perform at their best.



Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels

Developed in partnership with Spacefwd – a leader in esports and gaming expertise – Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels sets a new standard in esports hospitality by combining Spacefwd’s prowess with Radisson Hotel Group’s exceptional service, reliability, and sustainability.

With the launch of Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group stays ahead of the competition and taps into a lucrative market and growing industry. Reports indicate that the global esports market is rapidly expanding, with projections expecting the market to surge to USD 13.7 billion by 2032 globally, and particularly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions.

Radisson Hotel Group understands the unique demands of esports teams and event organizers and has already lined up over 100 Esports Ready properties that provide the ideal environment, architecture, and flexibility needed for esports teams to perform at the highest level. Hotels such as Radisson Blu Hotel, Cologne, Radisson Blu Hotel, Antwerp City Centre, Radisson RED Galway, Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Delhi Airport and Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Bangkok among many others are all ready to support esports teams every step of the way. From regional competitions to international tournaments, Radisson Hotel Group’s properties provide esports teams and managers with seamless service, specialized amenities, and modern spaces, designed specifically for competitive gaming needs.

Angela Graun, VP Sales Operations, Radisson Hotel Group, says: “The high-stakes world of esports means every second counts, and every detail matters. Radisson Hotel Group understands the unique challenges the industry faces when it comes to demanding travel schedules, unpredictable practice times, the need for seamless and reliable connectivity and secure, functional spaces to strategize and unwind. With Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels, we can help overcome these hurdles impacting performance and event success. Thanks to our diverse global portfolio of thoughtfully designed properties, Radisson Hotel Group can cater to the specific needs of esports travelers and create seamless experiences that facilitate esports success.”

Endorsed by Spacefwd, Esports Ready hotels provide options and upgrades optimized to meet the demands of esports professionals such as:

500/500 Mbps symmetric internet with 100% uptime, cabled connections, and backup lines for flawless gameplay and broadcasts. Flexible Services: Early check-ins, late check-outs, 24/7 gym access, to-go meal options and more flexible catering to match the demanding schedules of esports athletes.

Private gaming rooms, lounges, and secure storage—all conveniently located near team accommodations. Exclusive Perks: Guests can benefit from a 15% discount on Best Available Rates, Radisson Rewards VIP status, flexible cancellation, and customizable packages for esports teams and events.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to be a pioneer in the industry and its latest offering – Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels – is a testament to its commitment to innovation and providing memorable guest experiences. Looking ahead, the Group plans to roll out the program across its global portfolio to continue to redefine hospitality for esports professionals.

For more information and to book, click here.

Watch here a video on Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdBUKukAcXk

