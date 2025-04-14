Ready, Set, Renew: PolicyStreet Launches Battle of the Kings Campaign for Myvi, Bezza, & Axia Drivers

Drivers of Malaysia’s top cars can enjoy FREE road tax with PolicyStreet, competing to unlock even more deals through an exclusive flash sale for the winning car model.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ready, set, renew! Malaysia’s favourite cars, the Perodua Myvi, Bezza, and Axia, are going head-to-head in a race like no other as PolicyStreet launches its latest campaign: Battle of the Kings. The campaign features an epic showdown to determine which car model has the savviest drivers when it comes to savings, while giving Malaysians a chance to enjoy meaningful perks for their car insurance and road tax renewals.



Enjoy FREE road tax for Myvi, Bezza, and Axia in the Battle of the Kings—winning model unlocks an exclusive flash sale with even more free road tax up for grabs.

From now until 30 June, PolicyStreet is offering free road tax for Myvi, Bezza, and Axia owners who sign up for the Drive+ Membership , now available at a special campaign price of RM39.90 (retail price: RM99.90). Every car insurance renewal counts as one point earned for the respective car model. At the end of the race, the car with the most renewals will be crowned the King of Savings and unlock an exclusive flash sale, offering free road tax for other drivers of the winning car model.

“At PolicyStreet, we believe that smart financial decisions should be fun, rewarding, and engaging. ‘Battle of the Kings’ is not just a competition; it’s an opportunity for Malaysian car owners to take advantage of meaningful savings while showcasing their love for their favorite car models. We’re excited to see which team will rise to the top and claim the crown of the ultimate King of Savings!” says Yen Ming Lee, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

Aside from bragging rights, participating Myvi, Bezza, or Axia drivers can enjoy added perks like interest-free instalments on car insurance and waived handling fees for road tax when you sign up for the Drive+ Membership. For all other car owners, the membership still offers great value, including the Cheapest Road Tax in Town with up to 80% off road tax (capped at RM72) and exclusive renewal benefits.

To fuel the competitive spirit, PolicyStreet will be publishing monthly leaderboard updates on its social media pages, showcasing which car model is leading in car insurance renewals. This challenge is not just about savings, it’s about pride, community, and proving which group of drivers is the savviest when it comes to managing car-related expenses.

Will Myvi’s legendary fan base dominate, or will Bezza and Axia owners rise to the challenge? Whether you’re renewing for bragging rights or for benefits, it’s time to buckle up, renew, and rally your tribe. Sign up at car.policystreet.com and be part of the race for savings!

About PolicyStreet

PolicyStreet is a regional full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing cutting-edge digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers in Southeast Asia and Australia.

PolicyStreet works directly with over 40 life, general insurers and Takaful providers globally to offer a comprehensive range of products and services, which includes but is not limited to embedded insurance, customised employee benefits, financial advisory and aggregation of insurance, as well as the development of digital solutions to make insurance purposeful and simple for businesses and consumers.

As a licensed Reinsurer, General Insurer and Takaful Operator by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and a licensee of the Australian Financial Services License by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), PolicyStreet is able to underwrite, customise policies, and provide unbiased advice to its clients and partners worldwide.

PolicyStreet is backed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and serves over 5 million customers with over US$ 10 billion in sum insured. In 2024, PolicyStreet was recognised as “Fintech of the Year” at The Asset’s Triple A Digital Awards and was the winner of the Fintech Excellence Award for Financial Inclusion at the Singapore Fintech Festival endorsed by the Monetary Association of Singapore (MAS). The company was also ranked as the second-highest Malaysian company in the “High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific 2024″ list by Statista and The Financial Times.