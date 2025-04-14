SK chemicals to Participate in CHINAPLAS 2025 Showcasing Real-World Sustainable Material Solutions

– Presenting Immediately Applicable Circular Recycling Technologies, Solutions, and Use Cases

– Comprehensive Showcase of Sustainable and Specialty Lineups Including Circular Recycling, Copolyesters, and Bio-Based Materials

SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK chemicals will showcase its technological capabilities at CHINAPLAS, one of the world’s top three plastics exhibitions.

SK chemicals (CEO and President Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 13th that it will participate in CHINAPLAS 2025, to be held from April 15 for three days at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center in Guangdong Province, China.

CHINAPLAS is recognized as one of the world’s top three chemical industry exhibitions alongside NPE in the U.S. and K show in Germany, and is considered the largest in Asia. This year’s exhibition will be held under the themes of △Transformation △Collaboration △Sustainability, with over 4,000 companies from approximately 150 countries expected to participate and showcase the latest innovative technologies.

At this year’s exhibition, SK chemicals will present its sustainable specialty solutions under the slogan “On-hand solution for sustainable tomorrow.” Rather than presenting future plans or technologies still under development, SK chemicals will focus on showcasing proven and commercially available products—such as the world’s first chemically recycled materials—highlighting sustainable technologies and solutions that can be implemented immediately.

In the field of circular recycled materials based on depolymerization technology, SK chemicals will showcase a lineup of recyclable materials designed with both pre- and post-use recyclability in mind. This includes: △ CLARO, a copolyester classified as post-consumer PET, applied to skincare and makeup products from L’Oréal and Estée Lauder △ SKYPET CR, a PET material used in Samdasoo water bottles and Coldplay’s eco-friendly vinyl records △ ECOTRIA CR, a circular recycled copolyester used in interior tiles by CS Group.

SK chemicals will also exhibit everyday consumer products that feature its flagship materials, including: △ ECOZEN, a high-heat-resistant bio-based copolyester used in various kitchen appliances, food storage containers, baby tableware, and sports bottles △ SKYGREEN, a high-performance PETG applied in cosmetic packaging and iced cups, valued for its exceptional transparency, chemical resistance, and processability.

SK chemicals will also present △ ECOTRION, a 100% plant-based bio polyol used in spandex, synthetic leather, and urethane elastomers △ SKYPEL, a polyester-based elastomer that combines the properties of rubber and engineering plastics, used in automotive parts, industrial hoses, subsea cables, and breathable films, along with related application products.

Ahn Jae-hyun, President of SK chemicals, stated, “Through this exhibition, we aim to clearly demonstrate that a sustainable plastic ecosystem—where plastic products are recycled back into new plastic products—is not a distant future goal, but a solution that can be realized today.” He added, “We will continue to build success cases through close collaboration with leading companies across industries and actively promote our unique technologies and products, including circular recycling solutions.”

SK chemicals’ circular recycling is based on depolymerization technology, which breaks down waste plastics at the molecular level to reuse them as raw materials. Unlike mechanical recycling, it maintains the properties and quality—such as the transparency—equivalent to petroleum-based materials, and offers the added benefit of being recyclable again after use. It can also recycle a wide range of waste plastics—not only clear bottles typically used as recycled feedstock, but also colored containers, films, and trays. SK chemicals, leveraging its world-first commercialization of depolymerization technology, has built a broad lineup of recycled materials ranging from general-purpose PET to high-performance copolyesters such as PETG.