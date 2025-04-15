BLUETTI Celebrates Earth Day 2025 with Clean Energy Solutions for a Greener Australia

SYDNEY, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To mark Earth Day 2025, BLUETTI proudly joins the global call for renewable energy under this year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet.” The clean energy pioneer is taking the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to a greener future by highlighting community efforts and innovative energy solutions that make clean power more accessible to all.



BLUETTI Earth Day Sale

“Earth Day is a reminder that our choices shape the future,” said James Ray, Country Manager of BLUETTI Australia. “We aim to empower every household, traveler, and event organizer to take control of their energy in a sustainable way.”

A Greener Alternative to Traditional Generators

For Australians bracing for outages during bushfire or cyclone seasons, BLUETTI’s power stations represent a cleaner, quieter replacement for fuel generators. Models like the AC500+B300K setup offer powerful home backup power without harmful emissions, noise, or the need for constant refueling.

Turning Sunshine into Reliable Power

Australia is rich in solar energy and BLUETTI’s portable solar generators help make the most of it anywhere. The AC180 with some folding solar panels creates an efficient off-grid power system that captures sunlight to power beach camping and road trips. Moreover, when there is no sunshine, users can install the Charger 1 alternator charger for a quick top-up from their vehicles.

Empowering Communities Through Clean Power

BLUETTI has recently partnered with Leave No Trace to promote responsible energy use in outdoor activities. This advocacy was on display at the City Beats Sunset Session music event in Auckland, where BLUETTI portable power stations powered an entire DJ booth and all the music equipment—no smoke, no noise, just pure, uninterrupted beats.

Through social media campaigns like #GreenPowerWithBLUETTI, the brand invites users to share their green journeys for a chance to win portable power station and solar panels.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.