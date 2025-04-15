Christensen Advisory Partners with InferenceCloud.ai to Empower the Communications Industry with AI-driven Tools

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Christensen Advisory, a leading integrated communications and advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired the exclusive Asia-Pacific (APAC) distribution rights for InferenceCloud.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered tool that transforms how communications professionals analyze data, identify audience preferences, and deliver impactful narratives.

This strategic move reinforces Christensen’s vision of empowering the communications industry with technology that delivers measurable outcomes and drives operating efficiency. The firm has already embedded InferenceCloud.ai across its operations, and as the exclusive APAC distributor, Christensen is accelerating this transformative experience to agencies and corporates across the region. As more corporates seek intelligent, adaptive strategies to stay ahead of fast-evolving media and market dynamics, AI-driven insights are no longer a luxury—they’re a necessity.

“AI is undoubtedly redefining the future of corporate communications,” said Roger Hu, CEO of Christensen Advisory. “With InferenceCloud.ai, we’ve been able to win new clients by presenting data-backed strategies that are truly aligned with their goals. The platform fully streamlines our research process, allowing us to uncover untapped narratives that are proven to resonate with targeted audiences, in a fraction of the time. What really sets it apart is the ability to benchmark corporate messaging strategies against peers, providing valuable perspectives in hindsight. We are thrilled to team up with InferenceCloud and be at the forefront of providing the tools that will help the industry grow and succeed together.”

Mark Seall, Co-Founder and CEO of InferenceCloud.ai, added, “Christensen’s success in leveraging InferenceCloud to deliver measurable outcomes is a powerful validation of our mission to empower communications with purpose-built AI. Our partnership with them represents a shared vision for empowering the communications industry with the technology needed to thrive, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey with them.”

About Christensen Advisory

Christensen Advisory is a leading integrated communications agency, delivering innovative solutions to navigate complex global markets. With 40+ years of global experience and over two decades in Asia, the Company has established a reputation for its expertise in investor relations, public relations, and capital markets advisory. By combining its deep industry expertise and resources with cutting-edge AI and data analytics, Christensen empowers its clients to elevate their visibility, strengthen narratives, and drive meaningful impact in the global capital markets.

About InferenceCloud.ai

InferenceCloud is the first AI platform purpose-built to re-imagine the entire Marketing Communications lifecycle. Leveraging proprietary conversational graph technology and AI agents, InferenceCloud moves beyond generic tools to deliver deep audience insights, systematic strategic planning, and high-quality content generation with unparalleled certainty. Designed by Marcom and AI experts, the platform enables agencies and corporate teams to significantly boost productivity, improve engagement, and achieve measurable bottom-line benefits, fundamentally changing the economics of the industry.

Contact

Roger Hu

roger.hu@christensencomms.com