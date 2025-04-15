Essence of Royal Court Culture Unfolds at Historic Palaces and Jongmyo Shrine: 11th “K-Royal Culture Festival” to Be Held

– Morning strolls, royal dessert making, Hanbok wearing event, and more at five palaces and Jongmyo Shrine in Seoul (Apr 26–May 4)

– Special programs for children and foreigners are also available

SEOUL, South Korea, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of the Korea Heritage Service (Director Lee Jae-phil), in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Agency (President Choi Young-chang), will host “Spring K-Royal Culture Festival 2025” from April 26 to May 4 at five palaces including: Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung, and Gyeonghuigung as well as Jongmyo Shrine.



2025 K-Royal Culture Festival Poster

Celebrating its 11th annual event, “K-Royal Culture Festival” stands as South Korea’s largest national heritage festival, showcasing traditional cultural content within the backdrop of historic palaces. In 2024, the combined spring and autumn festivals attracted over 960,000 visitors, both domestic and international.

“Spring K-Royal Culture Festival 2025” will focus on •improving programs associated with national intangible heritage such as traditional crafts and hanbok lifestyle. •Strengthening interactive programs that encourage visitor participation and •expanding programs tailored for international audiences, thereby providing a wider variety of programs further improved from the previous year.

• At Gyeongbokgung Palace, “A Time Travel, King Sejong” (April 26–30) is a large-scale interactive program set throughout the Gyeongbokgung palace grounds. Visitors can take part in various activities such as “Newcomers to the Royal Palace,” which offers programs like making royal desserts and learning traditional court dances, as well as watching a small-scale theatrical performance “Royal Palace Daily Life,” and a self-guided palace night tour of the northern sector “A Journey Through The Night.”

• Program taking place at Changdeokgung Palace is “Awakening the Morning Palace” (Apr 30–May 4), which offers a guided morning walk at the palace area. Due to its overwhelming popularity last year for Korean nationals, this program has been extended to foreigners participants. The program for foreigners will be guided by Fabien, a French broadcaster in Korea.

At Yanghwadang Hall in Changgyeonggung, a new program titled “Welcome, You in Hanbok” (April 30–May 4) invites couples to wear traditional hanbok and enjoy a stroll through a romantic palace trail that connects Changgyeonggung and Changdeokgung.

• At Jungmyeongjeon Hall in Deoksugung Palace, a new program titled “The Emperor’s Dining Table” (May 1–3) for international visitors only. It’s a culinary talk show where participants can taste the royal court dishes entitled to state guests of the Korean Empire, while listening to historical stories.

Programs requiring advance reservations can be booked through Ticketlink (www.ticketlink.co.kr) for Korean nationals, and programs for international participants can be booked via Creatrip (www.creatrip.com).

For more details on the K-Royal Culture Festival, please visit the official website (kh.or.kr/fest), follow the official Instagram account (@royalculturefestival_official), or contact the Palace Utilization Program Call Center at 1522-2295, Ticketlink Help Center at 1588-7890 or Creatrip at 070-4327-2310.

The Korea Heritage Agency is eager to continue to design and operate unique and original programs for “K-Royal Culture Festival” so people of all ages and nationalities can enjoy the beauty of Korean heritage.

Contact: royalculture1@kh.or.kr

Appendix 1. Overview of K-Royal Culture Festival

Title: K-Royal Culture Festival Spring 2025

Event Period: Apr 26 (Sat)–May 4(Sun), 2025 / 9 days

– Opening Ceremony: Apr 25 (Fri) 19:30–20:40, Heungnyemun Gate Square at Gyeongbokgung Palace.

(Sat)–May 4(Sun), 2025 / 9 days – Opening Ceremony: (Fri) 19:30–20:40, Heungnyemun Gate Square at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Venue: Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace, Deoksugung Palace, Changgyeonggung Palace, Gyeonghuigung Palace, and Jongmyo Shrine

Host/Organizer: Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of the Korea Heritage Service/Korea Heritage Agency

Appendix 2. Programs designed by K-Royal Culture Festival (Prior Reservation Required)

Reservation information of foreigner programs

– Reservation open date: Mar 20, 2025(Thu) on Creatrip (creatrip.com), first-come first served basis.