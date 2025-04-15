FUNKO ANNOUNCES FIRST LICENSED STORE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA IN THE PHILIPPINES

Expanding its global footprint, Funko brings an immersive retail experience to one of its fastest-growing fan communities

MANILA, Philippines, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), the global pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced the planned opening of the first Southeast Asian Funko-licensed store by local retailer, Funtastik Enterprises Corp, in the Philippines, scheduled for June 2025. This expansion marks another milestone in Funko’s international growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to meeting fans where they are and bringing the brand experience to its passionate communities.



Funko to open its First Southeast Asian standalone store in Manila’s SM Mall of Asia

Driven by thriving comic conventions, strong community engagement, and a booming e-commerce ecosystem, the Philippines is one of the most active markets for pop culture in Southeast Asia. Filipino fan communities rank among the world’s most engaged audiences for Funko, making this a strategic move to bolster local engagement and attract new fans. Funko has partnered with Funtastik based on its market expertise and focus on customer service.

“As a global brand, Funko is committed to expanding our presence in the most engaged and fastest-growing fan communities,” said Cynthia Williams, CEO of Funko, Inc. “The Philippines is one of our strongest-performing markets in Asia, and this licensed store represents our investment in its passionate fanbase. We’ve seen remarkable success with similar stores in the Middle East, and we’re excited to bring that momentum here. By deepening our retail footprint and enhancing direct-to-consumer experiences, we hope to inspire connection, self-expression, and fun for our fans—wherever they are in the world.”

Located in SM Mall of Asia, the retail space will offer exclusive product drops and interactive zones, celebrating beloved entertainment, sports, and music franchises, as well as the growing world of anime. Fans can expect an array of collectibles, including the iconic Funko Pop! line, Bitty Pop! and Loungefly.

With this launch, Funko accelerates its global reach through best-in-class retail and licensing partnerships, shaping the next era of fan culture across Asia.

About Funko

Funko is a global pop culture company at the forefront of the growing Kidult economy and evolving fan behavior. With a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands – including Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo – Funko delivers industry-defining products that span vinyl figures, micro-collectibles, fashion accessories, apparel, plush, action toys, high-end art, music and digital collectibles, and more. Through these products, which include Pop! Yourself, Bitty Pop!, and Digital Pop!™ among others, Funko inspires fans to express their passions, build community, and have fun. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Washington state, Funko has offices, retail locations, operations, and licensed partnerships in major consumer geographies across the globe. Learn more at Funko.com, Loungefly.com, and follow us on TikTok, X, and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Funko’s retail presence and partnerships. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.