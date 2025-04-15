Graylog Security and Log Management Solutions Drive Record 564% Growth in APAC Region

Strengthens Regional Support; Opens Office in Singapore

HOUSTON and HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Graylog, a leader in Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response, is deepening its commitment to the APAC region following a 6.5X increase in sales over the past two years — the fastest growth rate of any market for the company. As demand for modern security and log management solutions continues to rise, Graylog is expanding its footprint with a new office in Singapore, complementing its existing presence in Hong Kong. To further support this growth, Graylog has partnered with RIPEN, a leading IT security consultancy, to deliver dedicated Tier 1 and Tier 2 customer support across the region.

“Our growth in APAC isn’t just about numbers—it’s about ensuring our customers can quickly detect and respond to security threats,” said Adam Abernethy, Vice President of Customer Enablement at Graylog. “With RIPEN’s deep expertise and hands-on experience using Graylog in real-world security operations, customers get direct access to skilled professionals who can help them solve problems fast.

Expanding Graylog’s Global Sales and Support Network

Following the establishment of the company’s regional APAC office in 2022, Graylog is further expanding with the opening of an office in Singapore and the appointment of Gerald Lum as Regional Vice President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Lum will oversee the sales operations and performance in APAC, drive revenue targets, and implement sales strategies.

“As a cyber security evangelist with more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience, we welcome Gerald to the team and look forward to his contributions as we continue to help organizations across the APAC region enhance security operations, improve log management efficiency, and reduce operational costs,” said Joshua Ziel, Chief Sales Officer at Graylog.

The region continues to play an increasingly vital role in the company’s global expansion. As adoption accelerates, Mr. Lum’s arrival and the RIPEN partnership ensures that security teams have the resources, expertise, and support they need to maximize the value of their Graylog deployments.

Localised Support for APAC Security and IT Teams

RIPEN’s team will handle in-region support for Graylog’s Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) and Centralized Log Management solutions, helping customers:

Resolve security issues faster with direct access to experienced professionals

with direct access to experienced professionals Get support in local languages for Tier 1 and Tier 2 troubleshooting

for Tier 1 and Tier 2 troubleshooting Streamline security operations by optimizing log management and threat detection workflows

“Having witnessed the transformative power of Graylog first-hand, we are thrilled to join forces to empower security and IT teams across APAC,” stated Raymond CHENG, VP of Operation at RIPEN. “Our collaboration will provide APAC customers with an unmatched advantage – the combined strength of our specialized knowledge and Graylog’s powerful technology – enabling them to detect threats faster, respond more effectively, and ultimately, stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape.”

RIPEN’s credentials include:

Accreditation from the Hong Kong Government’s Government IT Products (GITP) Scheme

ISO 9001:2015 certification from Accredited Certification International Limited (ACi)

AWS Cloud Practitioner and AWS Solutions Architect Associate certifications

APAC regional support is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 18:00 HKT, complementing Graylog’s existing global support coverage.

About Graylog

Graylog is the no-nonsense SIEM that cuts through noise and complexity. It delivers what security teams need most: full visibility, faster investigations, and smarter detection—without trade-offs or surprise costs. From automated workflows to correlation and anomaly detection, Graylog helps analysts move faster and stay focused. With a product suite spanning Graylog Enterprise, Security, API Security, and Open, we support everyone from large enterprises to lean teams. Trusted by over 60,000 organizations around the world. Learn more at graylog.com or connect with us on Bluesky and LinkedIn.