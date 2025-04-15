Hi & Fi Asia-China 2025: Charting New Frontiers in Health and Food Innovation

Categories: Food Ingredients, Health & Nutrition, Trade

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s premier platform for health ingredients and food innovation, Hi & Fi Asia-China, is set to return with its most ambitious edition yet. From 24-26 June 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai.

The event will unite company leaders, disruptors, and innovators across the F&B, nutraceutical, and pet nutrition industries, offering unparalleled opportunities to explore cutting-edge trends and forge transformative partnerships.

A Gateway to Asia & China’s Thriving Markets

With over 500+ exhibitors from 80+ countries—including giants like Givaudan, Bloomage Biotechnology, Angel Enzyme, Cabio, BGG, Amicogen, KD Nutra, Golden Omega, showcasing Healthy Ingredients, Food & Beverage Ingredients, Natural Organic Ingredients, Animal & Plant Extracts, Functional Food, Food additives, Flavors, Spices Condiments, Probiotics, Novel Food Ingredients, etc.

How to Grow Your Business at Hi & Fi Asia-China?

3 industrial co-located shows bring numerous networking opportunities: to co-locate with Healthplex Expo / Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2024 (HNC), Propack China & Starch expo – 200,000㎡, 2,500+ exhibitors, 120,000+ visitors, connect across food, beverage & nutraceuticals.

Import & Export Desk to solve market access problems: on-site experts to resolve trading and certification queries in real time.

Pre-event matchmaking service: arrange early enrollment for registered buyers to connect suppliers before the show.

Newly Launched Pavilions Ensure Higher Efficiency of Your Visit

Natural Food & Spices Pavilion: Embark on a global spice journey—from India’s bold, aromatic curries to the Mediterranean’s fragrant rosemary. These diverse flavors fuel culinary creativity, elevating food innovation to new heights.

Healthy Condiments Pavilion: The epicenter of wellness trends, featuring low-sodium soy sauce, organic sauces, and more. Connect seamlessly with suppliers and buyers to create the next market sensation.

Novel Food Ingredients Pavilion: Discover cutting-edge ingredients like algae protein and plant-based alternatives, empowering businesses to develop standout products and gain a competitive edge.

Sugar free Pavilion: Explore ingredients like Stevia, Glycosides, Erythritol, Xylitol, Maltitol, Sorbitol

Marine Resources Pavilion: Showcasing Marine Oil (Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algal Oil), Omega-3 (ALA, EPA, DHA), Omega-6 (Linoleic Acid), Omega-9 (Oleic Acid), Fish Collagen Peptide and Oyster Peptide, etc.

Innovative Engagement Formats Forecast

Fi Innovation Awards: As the top important event of Hi & Fi Asia-China, which aims to recognize the best innovation breakthroughs in Health, Technology and Sustainability in the food and beverage industry through third-party fair, authoritative and professional judging.

Themed Innovation Tours: Explore aging-population solutions (Silver Economy), beauty-from-within nutraceuticals (Nutricosmetic), and award-winning stands of Food Innovation Awards.

New Product Zone: In partnership with Innova Market Insights, brings together and showcases the world’s cutting-edge new and trendy food trends and health products and snacks.

Registration is now open! Secure your visitor pass at https://b8h.cn/Gqv1W1 and join the innovation movement at Hi & Fi Asia-China！

Media Contact:

Sini

Email:Sini.bai@informa.com

Tel:8602133392212

