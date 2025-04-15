JETOUR Accelerates Global Expansion with DASHING Launch in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JETOUR DASHING was launched in Malaysia, combining vanguard design aesthetics and exceptional power performance to deliver a new driving experience for local consumers. The launch further solidifies JETOUR’s globalization strategy.

Since its 2018 inception, JETOUR has emerged as a innovator in the auto market, bringing its unique “Travel+” lifestyle and tech-driven solutions to 65 countries through 2,000+ sales and service outlets worldwide.

Malaysia’s role as a strategic transport hub linking ASEAN, Middle East, and Oceania markets aligns perfectly with JETOUR’s global expansion goals. The nation’s advanced port infrastructure and transportation networks provide critical advantages for automotive export operations and supply chain optimization.

Mr. Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, said, “Malaysia is one of the most important market in Southeast Asia. And also a key strategic place for JETOUR, with huge potential. JETOUR wants to build brand in Malaysia with the local users and partners together.”

In Malaysia, there is a growing demand for high-quality urban SUVs. The launch of JETOUR DASHING is precisely tailored to fulfill customers’ expectations.

JETOUR DASHING embraces a vanguard exterior aesthetic, characterized by a fashion-forward design with flowing curves. It’s equipped with a 1.5T engine, concealed door handles, a smart audio speaker system, CN95 cabin air filter, a millimetre-wave radar, and a 360° surround-view parking assistance system, allowing users to enjoy both exhilarating power and comfort with enhanced safety. Additionally, with its body dimensions of 4590mm × 1900mm × 1685mm, DASHING holds a competitive edge in the SUV segment.

The launch represents a pivotal milestone in JETOUR’s strategic expansion across Southeast Asia, demonstrating successful integration between JETOUR’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities and regional market demands. To solidify the foundation for this growth, JETOUR is implementing comprehensive investments in localized production infrastructure, technology partnerships, localized R&D capabilities, and dealer network optimization.

Construction has begun on Malaysia’s knock-down factory, with production expected to start in the first half of this year. Positioned as a key production hub within JETOUR’s global manufacturing network, the Malaysia plant will ultimately serve as an export base for ASEAN markets, playing a significant role in the brand’s global expansion.

Through this full-industry-chain localization strategy, JETOUR reaffirms its commitment to the Malaysia market by developing tailored products that resonate with local consumers. This initiative positions Malaysia as a key growth engine within JETOUR’s globalization strategy, establishing a new benchmark for international automotive operations.