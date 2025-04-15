Lalamove Highlights how its “Logistics Triangle” Model Fosters Global Economic Development at 2025 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer of Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, attended and shared his insights at the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit held in Hong Kong today. This year’s summit, themed “Integration of AI and Digital Technologies Shaping the Future – Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace.” convened delegates from international organizations, leading enterprises at home and abroad, and industry experts and scholars. As digital transformation reshapes industries worldwide, the forum served as a catalyst to discuss the latest trends in internet and technology, sparking new discussions and perspectives for a smarter and increasingly integrated future.



Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer of Lalamove, attended and shared his insights at the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit

Innovative Technology Breaking Industry and Geographical Barriers, Promoting Global Logistics Digitization

As the sole representative for the Hong Kong logistics industry, Paul Loo elaborated on Lalamove’s journey of becoming a global logistics player at the forum themed, “Digital-Real Integration for a Smarter Life”, he emphasized how the company utilizes technology to create win-win results for its stakeholders. “Digital-Real Integration” means leveraging the digital economy to deliver real impact through the physical economy, and Lalamove’s global success over the past decade has been a prime example. With 11 years of experience bridging digital innovation with physical logistics services, Lalamove has transformed traditional supply chains across more than 400 cities across Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Paul Loo explained: “Leveraging Hong Kong’s unique position as a two-way ‘springboard’, Lalamove started its journey from Hong Kong and has since evolved into a globally leading end-to-end, on-demand logistics platform. Not only are we committed to playing a key role in supporting China’s strategies to ‘go global’ and ‘attract foreign investment’, we are also actively harnessing innovation to build a ‘logistics triangle’ which serves as a robust ecosystem connecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), driver partners, and delivery platforms. As of 2024, we have approximately 16.7 million monthly active merchants and 1.7 million monthly active drivers and we look forward to further contributing to local economic growth through efficient and innovative logistics solutions.”

People-Oriented Logistics Ecosystems are the Way Forward

Throughout Lalamove’s global journey, the company has always hinged on strong, stable, and secure technological capabilities. It adheres to a people-oriented approach that contributes value to the communities it serves. Understanding the importance of differentiating various in-market demands, Lalamove is combining innovation and logistics to assist SMEs as they expand operations while enabling driver partners to earn income through a highly flexible model and safe working environments. Ultimately, this approach has measurably co-created an inclusive, safe, and sustainable new way of life.

Currently, over 80% of Lalamove’s international users are SMEs. By leveraging technologies such as freight digitization and artificial intelligence (AI), Lalamove enables SMEs globally to reduce logistics costs while improving efficiency. This model effectively addresses the “last mile delivery” challenge with a highly localized approach, unleashing the economic potential of highly efficient logistics to create a trickle-down effect that assists local governments in creating outsized impact on economic development.

Paul Loo explains, “Unlike large enterprises, SMEs often need more agile, flexible logistics solutions to scale up their business performance and build resilience. As the need for on-demand delivery services grows. Lalamove leverages technology to smoothen existing logistics hurdles. In Malaysia, we partnered with a furniture company to enable uninterrupted home renovation services during Eid al-Fitr without being affected by the holiday. In Indonesia, Lalamove helped a cold-pressed juice company transition from offline to online, reducing their distribution costs while allowing them to focus on business critical, ultimately driving over 20% revenue growth.“

Driver partners are the backbone of Lalamove’s logistics network. At Lalamove, they are empowered with high autonomy and flexibility. This not only provides a more adaptable income stream but also fosters a safe working environment. Since 2022, Lalamove has maintained a 99.9% injury-free operation rate every year. It also works closely with local governments to regularly share safety knowledge with driver partners, promoting a culture of safety for themselves and end users.

Looking ahead, Lalamove will continue to harness technology to innovate logistics digitization, combining global expertise with local insights to serve businesses and users globally, fostering regional industrial and technological advancement.

About Lalamove

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is an on-demand delivery platform born with a mission to empower communities by making delivery fast, simple and affordable. At the click of a button, individuals, small businesses and corporations can access a wide fleet of delivery vehicles operated by professional driver partners.

Powered by technology, we seamlessly connect people, vehicles, freight and roads, moving things that matter and bringing benefits to local communities in 13 markets across Asia, Latin America and EMEA.