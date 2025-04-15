Gaming, Pick realme 14 Series 5G

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today launched the much-anticipated realme 14 Series 5G in Malaysia. Aspired to be the ‘Midrange Performance Benchmark’, the lineup introduces two new devices: the realme 14 Pro 5G and realme 14 5G each crafted for different kinds of users but delivering flagship-level innovation, representing the brand’s boldest evolution of the iconic Number Series to date.



Midrange Performance Benchmark realme 14 Series Launches in Malaysia, Retail from RM1,199

Under the tagline “Gaming, pick realme 14 Series 5G,” the release marks a new era in mid-range smartphones, pushing the limits of design, performance, imaging, and AI capabilities. The realme 14 Pro 5G champions lifestyle-led design and next-gen imaging for content creators and trendsetters, while the realme 14 5G is tailored for mobile gamers, delivering an uncompromising gaming experience through industry-first hardware and immersive design.

Pushing the Limits of Power Performance

The realme 14 Series 5G redefines mid-range performance, blending flagship-level power into both the 14 Pro 5G and 14 5G. The realme 14 Pro 5G is equipped with the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, built on a 4nm architecture that delivers superior efficiency. With an AnTuTu score exceeding 750,000, it ensures seamless multitasking, responsive gaming, and fluid app transitions. Paired with a 6000mAh battery, 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a 6000mm² VC Cooling System, the realme 14 Pro 5G maintains peak performance while keeping temperatures in check, perfect for all-day usage without compromising power.

The realme 14 5G pushes the boundaries of mobile performance as the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G processor. Built on a 4nm architecture, this chipset achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of over 780,000, making it a true gaming powerhouse. With support for up to 120FPS gameplay and ultra-fast MLBB launch in under 6 seconds, it delivers unparalleled performance.

Official Gaming Phone for MLBB and HOK Professional League

The GT Boost engine further enhances the gaming experience with AI-powered optimizations, including AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control for faster, more responsive gameplay. With its 6050mm² Bionic Cooling System, the 14 5G keeps core temperatures stable, even in 40°C environments, delivering uninterrupted 90FPS gaming for over 25 minutes. The massive 6000mAh Titan battery ensures up to 10.5 hours of gaming, while 45W fast charging and Bypass Charging Technology protect the battery and ensure consistent performance during long sessions.

The realme 14 5G has been selected as the Official Gaming Phone of MLBB MAL Season 3 and HOK MKL Professional League, underlining its powerful performance.

Iconic Mastery Design

The realme 14 Pro 5G introduces an industry-first cold-sensitive color-shifting design, co-created with Valeur Designers, the prestigious Nordic studio renowned for its work with Bang & Olufsen. The Pearl White variant boasts an iridescent finish, inspired by the serene beauty of ocean waves and Scandinavian minimalism.

Crafted through a meticulous 30-step Fusion Pigment Process, no two devices are the same. Below 16°C, the Pearl White shell transforms into a soothing ocean blue, offering a dynamic, interactive experience that goes beyond the ordinary. For those who appreciate refined texture, the Suede Grey edition features a luxurious vegan suede leather back, reminiscent of high-end automotive interiors and sustainable fashion, providing a tactile yet sophisticated feel.

The realme 14 5G channels the bold energy of sci-fi Mecha culture, embracing a futuristic aesthetic designed for gamers. Its Mecha Textured Lines, etched with precision using nanoscale lithography, combine with the striking Flaming Orange Power Engine design to evoke a sense of power and performance.

The standout Victory Halo Light adds a touch of interactivity, lighting up in response to key moments, from entering a game to securing a victory or receiving notifications. Available in Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium, and Warrior Pink, the 14 5G perfectly balances form and function in a sleek 7.97mm profile, creating a device that feels as innovative as it looks.

Flagship Imaging for Every Moment

Photography is a central focus in the realme 14 Series, and with the realme 14 Pro 5G, the brand takes mobile imaging to new heights. The advanced HyperImage+ Camera System, powered by the advanced Sony IMX882 sensor, brings flagship-level capabilities, offering 20x zoom, AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, and exceptional low-light performance. The innovative MagicGlow Triple Flash, an industry-first triple soft flash, enhances portraits by providing natural skin tones and refined depth, particularly in low-light conditions. With a suite of creative filters such as Deja Vu and Retro, users can achieve a cinematic, film-like finish directly from the camera, perfect for those who value both quality and artistry in their shots.

The realme 14 5G is equally impressive in the photography department. Featuring a 50MP AI Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), the 14 5G ensures crisp, steady shots even in the most dynamic environments. Building upon the AI features from the 14 Pro 5G, the 14 5G includes AI Snap Mode for blur-free action shots, AI Eraser to remove unwanted objects, and AI Clear Face to ensure clarity and precision in every image. Whether capturing fast-action scenes or steady portraits, the realme 14 5G delivers professional-grade results, making it the perfect tool for both casual shooters and photography enthusiasts.

Smart AI Features, Powerful in Use

AI is the driving force behind the realme 14 Series 5G, elevating photography, gaming, and everyday productivity. On the realme 14 Pro 5G, AI enhances every shot. AI Best Face selects the best expressions in group photos, while AI Snap Mode ensures crisp action shots, and AI Eraser 2.0 removes unwanted objects effortlessly. Features like LivePhoto add motion to stills, and Underwater Mode adjusts white balance and colors for stunning underwater photography, perfect for any adventure.

The realme 14 5G uses AI to push gaming and performance to the next level. GT Boost optimizes gameplay with AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control, delivering hyper-responsive, lag-free gaming. Gesture customization further personalizes the experience. On the productivity front, AI tools like Circle to Search and Smart Loop enhance convenience and efficiency across the device. With the realme 14 Series 5G, realme sets a new standard in mid-range smartphones, offering flagship power, intelligent AI, and cutting-edge design.

Please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme 14 Series 5G:

Model RRP Platforms Free Gifts realme 14 Pro 5G Pearl White, Suede

Grey RM1,499

(12GB+256GB) realme Brand Stores,

Authorised Dealer

Stores, Official

Shopee, Lazada and

TikTok Shop Worth RM1,195* 1. RM100 Voucher 2. realme Buds T01 3. Selfie stick 4. 1-year extended

warranty 5. 4-year battery warranty Lazada exclusive: JBL

Dare to Listen speaker

worth RM299** TikTok exclusive: Madora

Gold worth RM399** RM1,799 (12GB+512GB) 1. Maxis Postpaid

139 (Device price

RM99) 2. Maxis Postpaid

169 (Device price

free) – realme 14 5G Mecha Silver, Storm

Titanium, Warrior Pink RM1,199 (8GB+256GB) 1. Maxis Postpaid

109 (Device price

RM99) 2. Hotlink Postpaid

70 (Device price

RM399) – RM1,299 (12GB+256GB) realme Brand Stores,

Authorised Dealer

Stores, Official

Shopee, Lazada and

TikTok Shop Worth RM1,005* 1. RM100 Voucher 2. realme Buds T01 3. Finger sleeve and

tempered glass 4. 1-year extended

warranty 5. 4-year battery warranty Shopee exclusive: Jisu

Life Fan worth RM179** TikTok exclusive: Madora

Gold worth RM399**

*Terms and Conditions Apply **First come first serve

-Ends-

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, “Make it real.” Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.