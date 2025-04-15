NEC Indonesia Shares Environmental and Societal Impact of Planting 6,250 Trees

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Indonesia has contributed to planting 6,250 trees in Sukaresmi and Sukaharja Villages in the Sukamakmur District, Bogor Regency last December 2022. The planting effort spans an area of 10.5 hectares, demonstrating the company’s dedication to environmental conservation and its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment.

This program has shown a significant impact on both the environment and the surrounding communities. Based on allometric calculations of the planted tree species, the predicted total carbon emissions these trees can absorb throughout their lifespan amount to 710 tons of CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 eq). This underscores NEC Indonesia’s tangible contribution to mitigating climate change through reforestation.

Moreover, the program also enhances social well-being. With the addition of 10.5 hectares of green space, the surrounding environment becomes cooler and healthier, air quality improves, and water resource management is enhanced. This initiative also provides direct economic benefits to farmers through annual harvests from fruit-bearing trees or income from timber sales.

Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, stated, “At NEC Indonesia, we view sustainability not only as a technological innovation but also as a commitment to preserving the environment for future generations. Aligned with NEC 2030Vision, which prioritizes environmental sustainability, we are committed to creating a more sustainable future by applying technology and impactful environmental initiatives. In the long run, we hope this program will support environmental conservation and generate social value for the community.”

Overall, findings from the third monitoring phase indicate that the surviving trees are growing well and are in good health. Timber trees have reached heights ranging from 2.15 to 3.25 meters, with trunk diameters between 2.35 and 4.47 cm. Meanwhile, fruit-bearing trees or Multi-Purpose Tree Species (MPTS) have grown to heights of 1.25 to 2.15 meters, with trunk diameters between 1.53 and 3.05 cm.

The species planted in this program include Teak, Mahogany, and Sengon, along with fruit trees such as avocado, durian, and mango. The diversity of trees species is expected to provide both ecological and economic benefits to the surrounding communities in the long term. Through this program, NEC Indonesia remains committed to supporting sustainability efforts to create a society that lives harmoniously with the earth for the future.

