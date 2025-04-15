32 C
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bank of America beats earnings estimates

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 15th

  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported better than expected results this morning, raising share price pre-market.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) rose after President Trump’s comments around helping auto companies
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Citigroup (NYSE: C), and PNC (NYSE: PNC) highlight upcoming earnings

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) celebrates its 100th anniversary

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) marks the two-year anniversary of Vincent Tizzio as President & CEO

