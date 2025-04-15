Odoo Highlights Comprehensive Industry Solutions for SMEs at Korea Business Show

SEOUL, South Korea, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Business management software Odoo wrapped up a successful Business Show themed “Empowering SMEs with Flexible All-in-one Management Solutions Across Industries” together with sponsoring partners Ecodoobiz, Blue Stone, and customer online marketing agency Wepick Corporation.

Greeting 200 industry pioneers in person, Odoo announced the €500 million transaction led by CapitalG and Sequoia Capital and showcased its latest product version, Odoo 18.



Odoo introduced the latest product version, Odoo 18, at Business Show 2025 Korea.

Live Product Showcase

User-friendly yet no less comprehensive, Odoo powers through every stage of its customers’ business expansion. The event showcased:

One-stop manufacturing and retail solutions with interconnected sales, purchase, inventory, manufacturing, accounting, and communications management

Automated scheduling and creation of manufacturing orders, BoMs, and job orders

All-in-one tertiary sector solutions with interconnected CRM, sales, project, timesheet, and communications management

Integrated data collection, consolidation, and sharing

Implementation Partner Panel & Customer Testimonial

At the partner panel and customer testimonial session, Odoo implementers Ecodoobiz and Blue Stone shared digital transformation tips. Online marketing agency Wepick Corporation underscored the business opportunities Odoo had brought.

“Odoo enables Korean companies to streamline processes from procurement to delivery within one software, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs,” said Jihoon Choi, CEO of Ecodoobiz. “Odoo’s marketing features take businesses one step forward by empowering personalized marketing campaigns for improved customer experience,” Grant Kim, CEO of Blue Stone, added.

Moreover, Wepick Corporation shared professional insights into utilizing the Odoo CRM, sales, and project apps to improve leads management and boost the conversion rate by 20%. Besides that, the agency also testified on stage about the software’s user-friendliness and configuration flexibilities, thanks to its intuitive UI design and low-code nature.

View Odoo’s upcoming event schedule to connect with your local IT service providers and industry leaders, or schedule an online call with Odoo to learn more about its services in Korea.

About Odoo

With 70+ official apps and 57k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Indonesia, Dubai, and Hong Kong SAR.