POWERCHINA Commences Building Another Renewable Energy Project in Vietnam

BEIJING, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the successful full-capacity connection of the Huong Linh 3 and Huong Linh 4 wind power projects with power grid, POWERCHINA has achieved another milestone in Vietnam’s renewable energy sector. With a total installed capacity of 60 MW, the projects can supply 165 GWh of clean electricity to Vietnam’s national grid annually, meeting the power demand of approximately 48,000 local households every year, as well as reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other air pollutants by around 132,000 tons.



The Vietnam Huong Linh 4 Wind Power Plant Project

As a global leader in clean and low-carbon energy, water resources, and environmental construction, POWERCHINA has become the power general contractor with the largest market share in Vietnam. Guided by the China–Vietnam cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, the company is committed to building energy dreams for the country.

“Wings of the Wind” Soaring in the Sky

In recent years, there has been a surge in electricity demand in Vietnam driven by the country’s rapid rise of manufacturing. As one of Southeast Asian nations with most abundant wind energy resources, Against this backdrop, the wind power projects constructed by POWERCHINA in Vietnam are not just feats of modern engineering but also key initiatives in optimizing the country’s energy structure.

How to realize efficient power generation while ensuring safety for power projects? “Given Vietnam’s susceptibility to typhoons, the wind turbines used in these projects are equipped with high-grade typhoon-resistant blades and reinforced tower structures, ensuring stable operation even in extreme weather conditions. Additionally, an intelligent hoisting control system has been implemented, leveraging high-precision sensors and real-time monitoring technology. This system enables stable blade installation even in strong winds, significantly enhancing both efficiency and safety during installation. In addition, a world-leading intelligent monitoring and operations platform has been adopted, enabling round-the-clock unmanned operation of the wind farm, along with remote fault prediction and maintenance, which helps reduce operational and maintenance costs,” explained Du Haiyang, Deputy General Manager of POWERCHINA’s Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters.

Industrial Park as the “Nest of Dreams”

Facing the sea and backed by mountains, with cargo ships sailing across the blue waters – this is Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The Xuan Cau Industrial Park project is located in the city, which is the first infrastructure project signed and undertaken by POWERCHINA in Vietnam.

Hai Phong City is Vietnam’s third largest city, the largest port city in northern Vietnam, and a key logistics hub. It is also an important city in the China-Vietnam “Two Corridors and One Economic Circle” initiative. Once construction completed, the Xuan Cau Industrial Park will be closely connected to Hai Phong’s deep-water port, injecting new and strong momentum into Vietnam’s economic development.

“Equipped with the IHC9029 cutter suction dredger, which boasts powerful individual dredging and filling capabilities, the Xuan Cau Industrial Park project uses the largest dredger in Vietnam by total power. This will significantly improve construction efficiency and shorten the project’s construction period. Moreover, the development of the industrial park will attract substantial domestic and foreign investment, create numerous job opportunities, serving as a new engine to drive economic growth of northern Vietnam and the whole country,” said Fu Dong, Project Manager of the Xuan Cau Industrial Park at POWERCHINA.

“Green Lungs” of Hanoi

With a responsible attitude to production, consumption and recycling, we didn’t leave the waste to incineration, landfill or dumping at sea. Instead, we have recycled all waste to make sure the environment and human health are not affected.” At the construction site of the Soc Son Waste-to-Energy Plant, an informational display board cites the definition of “Zero Waste” from the “Zero Waste International Alliance.”

“Thanks to technological innovation, the waste incineration power plant ‘eat’ waste and produces energy,” said Li Xiuquan, Project Manager at POWERCHINA. “Once construction completed, this project will become the largest single-unit waste-to-energy plant in Asia, which adopts China’s homegrown equipment with European standards. Every day, half of Hanoi’s daily waste, approximately 4,000 tons garbage, will undergo a ‘magic transformation’ here, generating about 30 million kWh of green electricity annually.”

“When I first heard that a waste incineration power plant would be built near my home, my first reaction was to worry about how it might affect our daily life,” recalled Kien, a local resident. “But Li Xiuquan told us that once this power plant is completed, it will be as green and beautiful as a garden. Not only will the plant have a stylish and beautiful exterior, but the entire facility will be surrounded by flowers, greenery, and ornamental fish ponds. Meanwhile, the plant will be equipped with a real-time emissions monitoring system, with data displayed accurately on a large screen at the entrance. Knowing all of this, we feel much more reassured,” Kien said.

“I heard that after the plant is completed, it will hire 300 workers, and I would like to work here, learning skills and making friends in the plant. Many of my friends who work for Chinese projects tell me that they have nice food, good living condition and a well-paid job,” said Nguyen Phuong Thao, a local resident of Hanoi.