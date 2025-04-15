RLWRLD Raises $15M to Build ‘GPT for Robots,’ Backed by Asia’s Industrial Giants

As Silicon Valley builds AI for the internet, RLWRLD trains AI to act in the real world—with support from LG, SK, KDDI, ANA, and more

SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RLWRLD, a Physical AI startup building robotics foundation models, today announced a $15 million seed round backed by a powerful alliance of industrial leaders from Korea and Japan.



Team RLWRLD

The round includes investments from LG Electronics , SK Telecom , KDDI , ANA Holdings , Mitsui Chemicals, and Shimadzu Corporation, as well as leading AI-focused VCs from Japan and Korea, including Hashed, Mirae Asset, and Global Brain—marking one of the most significant cross-border bets on the future of real-world AI.

RLWRLD is led by Jung-hee Ryu , whose previous company, Olaworks, was acquired by Intel in its first-ever acquisition of a Korean startup. The founding team includes KAIST Chair Professor Jinwoo Shin, Kurly’s ex-CTO, a Kakao engineering lead, and a former BCG partner, forming a world-class squad to tackle what may be the next trillion-dollar opportunity in AI: machines that can move, think, and adapt in the physical world.

“Silicon Valley is building brains for the internet. We’re building brains for machines.”

— Jung-hee Ryu, Founder & CEO, RLWRLD

From Text to Touch: The Rise of Physical AI

While generative AI leaders race to master text, code, and images, RLWRLD is developing foundation models that learn from real-world sensors, robotics systems, and industrial workflows. These models enable robots to reason and act autonomously in dynamic physical environments—factories, warehouses, logistics hubs, and beyond.

RLWRLD’s platform is built on three strategic pillars:

Embodied model architecture optimized for real-world intelligence

Industrial-scale data pipelines from East Asia’s manufacturing ecosystem

manufacturing ecosystem Plug-and-play infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with existing robotics systems

“We’re not just writing papers—we’re training models that solve real-world problems on real production floors.”

— Jinwoo Shin, Chief Scientist, RLWRLD & KAIST Chair Professor

Building a Real-World AI Ecosystem

The $15M funding will accelerate RLWRLD’s next phase:

Expanding proprietary data pipelines across industrial partner sites

Advancing its robotics foundation model stack

Deepening integration with robotics and sensor companies in Asia and North America

The company is also building a multi-stakeholder innovation ecosystem through collaborations with KAIST, Seoul National University, and POSTECH, and with robotics manufacturers like WIRobotics, Rainbow Robotics, Wonik Robotics, Robotis and more.

“RLWRLD combines deep AI research with industrial execution at scale. That’s what makes this a rare, high-conviction investment.”

— Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO, Hashed

About RLWRLD

RLWRLD is a Physical AI company developing robotics foundation models trained on real-world data from East Asia’s top manufacturing ecosystems. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jung-hee Ryu, the company brings together world-class AI, robotics, and industrial expertise to power the next generation of embodied intelligence.

Learn more at rlwrld.ai .

