SmallRig Shines at 2025 NAB Show with Three Innovative Products

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SmallRig is proud to announce our participation in the 2025 NAB Show, a prestigious global platform for engaging with creators and showcasing cutting-edge products. At the show, the company unveiled its latest innovations: the Boom Selfie Stick ST30 Lite, X-Touch Smart Triple-Proof V-Mount Battery X99, and RC 100C COB LED Video Light.

SmallRig x DREX LEE Boom Selfie Stick ST30 Lite

Developed in collaboration with Drex Lee, the ST30 Lite features a one-touch leg deployment mechanism, offering a working height range of 31-147cm (12.2-57.9in) and a 1kg (2.2lb) load capacity. Its extended legs and leg spreaders ensure stability, while thickened anti-slip silicone pads provide a secure fit on any surface. The adjustable phone clamp, featuring a cold shoe mount, enables 180° tilt and 360° rotation with a fixed center of gravity for balanced shots. A snap-on remote control allows for remote shooting up to 10m (32.8ft), enhancing user convenience.

More details: https://www.smallrig.com/SmallRig-x-Drex-Lee-Boom-Selfie-Stick-ST30-Lite5259.html



SmallRig x Renan Ozturk X-Touch Smart Triple-Proof V-Mount Battery

Born from detailed user feedback and designed for durability, the X99 is drop-tested from 1.5m (4.9ft) and IP54-rated for water and dust resistance. It integrates eight 3400mAh LG 18650 cells and SmallRig’s PowerADC charging technology, featuring a smart BMS chip, dedicated circuits, and heat management.

The X99 offers multiple charging interfaces (BP, two D-TAP, two USB-C, USB-A, DC) and expansion options (3/8″-16 and 1/4″-20 threaded holes).

Battery status is accessible via a 2″ touchscreen or the SmallRig App, which also offers port control, battery renaming, a locator light, and wireless updates for optimal performance.

More details: https://www.smallrig.com/X-Touch-Smart-Triple-Proof-V-Mount-Battery-X99.html



RC 100C COB LED Video Light

The RC 100C is a compact, RGBWW light, 20% smaller and brighter than standard 100W lights. It delivers exceptional color accuracy with CRI Ra > 97, TLCI > 98, and a temperature range of 2500K–10000K. The full RGB spectrum supports multiple modes (CCT, HSI, RGBCW, FX, Gel, Preset) and 15 dynamic effects for creative lighting control. Power options include V-mount and NP-F970 batteries, a DC adapter, USB-C port, and a charging grip handle for stability. The RC 100C also features app-based remote control, DMX integration, and an efficient cooling system for silent operation.

More details: https://www.smallrig.com/RC-100C-COB-LED-Video-Light-Lite-Version.html



About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions including camera and phone rig, battery, tripod and video light for content creation. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) approach and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.