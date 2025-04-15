TECNO AI Ecosystem Products Celebrates Design Triumphs at MUSE Design Awards

TECNO CAMON 40 Series, MEGABOOK S14, AI Glasses Pro, and MEGABOOK K15S Earn Platinum and Gold Honors for AI-Driven Design Excellence

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO has achieved global acclaim for its advanced AI ecosystem. Four of its groundbreaking products—powered by TECNO AI—have been honored at the prestigious 2024 MUSE Design Awards: the CAMON 40 series smartphone, the MEGABOOK S14 laptop, and the AI Glasses Pro each won Platinum Awards, while the MEGABOOK K15s laptop secured Gold. These award-winning products made their global debut at MWC 2025 as key components of the TECNO AI ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices and the HiOS operating system.

Established by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015, The MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellent and original design work from across the globe. The award aims to push the boundaries of what is possible, inspiring others to further elevate the standards of the design world. TECNO’s accolades include Platinum Winner titles for the MEGABOOK S14 (Computer & Information Technology category) and AI Glasses Pro (Digital & Electronic Devices category), as well as a Gold Winner award for the MEGABOOK K15S, underscoring the brand’s leadership in AI-powered innovation.

TECNO CAMON 40 Series: AI-Powered Imaging & Smart Innovation

The TECNO CAMON 40 Series redefines smartphone photography with advanced AI imaging and intelligent features, delivering a seamless experience for work, life, and creativity. At its core, the One-Tap Button revolutionizes instant capture—double-tap activates FlashSnap mode for ultra-fast shooting, while AI optimizes framing and selects the best shot. The 50MP Sony LYT Ultra Night Camera ensures crisp, low-noise photos even in high-speed or low-light scenarios. The One-Tap Button is also used to enhance convenience, with a long-press summoning the voice-controlled Ella AI Assistant.

Powered by the MediaTek Ultimate Processor, the series integrates next-gen AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender, and Universal Tone for professional-grade edits and true-to-life colors. Communication is enhanced with the 360° AI Call Assistant, featuring real-time translation, noise cancellation, and auto-summaries.



TECNO CAMON 40 Series Wins Platinum Winner at MUSE Design Awards

TECNO MEGABOOK S14: Redefining Portability and AI Productivity

The MEGABOOK S14 has set a new benchmark as the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop, weighing just 899 grams with a durable magnesium alloy chassis. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Elite Compute Platform and LPDDR5X memory, it delivers unparalleled multitasking performance for professionals, creators, and gamers. The device pioneers on-device AI capabilities through the world’s first CPU-based edge-side AI large model, enabling offline functionalities such as real-time meeting translation, automated summaries, AI-generated presentations, and the Ella Voice Assistant. Additionally, the Windows AI Gallery revolutionizes local photo management with text-to-image search, eliminating reliance on cloud connectivity while enhancing productivity.

TECNO AI Glasses Pro: Elevating Augmented Reality with Advanced Imaging

TECNO’s debut AI Glasses Pro combines a 50MP camera system, WaveGuide AR display, and MicroLED screen to deliver an immersive augmented reality experience. Boasting 1,500 nits brightness and a 30° field of view, the glasses ensure vivid visuals even in bright environments. Advanced AI features such as real-time navigation, instant language translation, and scene recognition streamline daily tasks, while the sleek Browline design (weighing only 48g) and 250mAh battery (11-hour runtime) balance style and practicality. Enhanced connectivity via Wi-Fi 16 and Bluetooth 5.4, alongside privacy-focused anti-leakage audio technology, further solidify its position as a leader in smart wearable innovation.

TECNO MEGABOOK K15S: Unmatched Performance and Affordability

Designed for professionals, students, and everyday users, the MEGABOOK K15S delivers robust performance with an Intel® Core™ i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD display and 180° hinge adapt seamlessly to diverse usage scenarios, while a 70Wh battery provides up to 17.5 hours of uninterrupted productivity. The K15S also integrates TECNO’s on-device AI model, enabling offline photo management via the Windows AI Gallery and task automation through the Ella AI Assistant. Housed in a lightweight aluminum body with versatile ports (USB-C, HDMI), it exemplifies TECNO’s mission to merge premium performance with accessible pricing.

These prestigious awards recognize TECNO’s relentless pursuit of innovation in AI and design, reflecting the brand’s dedication to delivering intelligent solutions that empower users worldwide. Moving forward, TECNO will continue to prioritize technological advancement and the fusion of cutting-edge engineering with intuitive design, aiming to introduce even more groundbreaking smart products that address the evolving needs of global emerging markets.