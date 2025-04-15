THE PENINSULA BOUTIQUE CELEBRATES OFFICIAL OPENING AT HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Peninsula Boutique proudly announces the official opening of its newly transformed retail space at Hong Kong International Airport, marked by a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by distinguished guests including Mr Benjamin Vuchot, Chief Executive Officer; Mr Gareth Roberts, Chief Operating Officer; Mr Keith Robertson, Chief Financial Officer of The Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels, Limited; and Mr Guy Riddell, Managing Director of Peninsula Merchandising Limited. Honoured guests from Hong Kong International Airport, including Ms Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, and Mr Alby Tsang, Acting Deputy Director, also officiated the event.



From left to right: Mr Guy Riddell, Mr Keith Robertson, Mr Gareth Roberts, Mr Benjamin Vuchot, Ms Cissy Chan and Mr Alby Tsang

The project involves a complete makeover of the boutique located at the passenger departure area at Hong Kong International Airport. It is the ideal location to find last minute gifts and memories with a touch and taste of The Peninsula, including classic delicacies, luscious chocolates, exquisite tea blends, and gourmet sauces along with airport exclusive collection and lifestyle gifts.

“At Hong Kong International Airport, a gateway that connects millions of travellers to the world, our Boutique stands as a proud ambassador of Hong Kong’s rich culture and craftsmanship. It reminds us that the journey doesn’t end when you leave this vibrant city. You can take a piece of it with you, wrapped in the elegance and quality that only The Peninsula can provide,” said Mr Benjamin Vuchot, Chief Executive Officer of The Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels, Limited.

Following the renovation of the company’s flagship store at The Peninsula Hong Kong in May 2021, the newly renovated airport boutique features a mix of classic and minimal aesthetics, emphasising approachable luxury through elegant lines and fine craftsmanship, highlighting the luxurious comfort of The Peninsula. The harmonious blend of the iconic Peninsula Green with champagne chromes creates an elegant and welcoming atmosphere.

The newly re-opened Peninsula Boutique offers an exclusive collection perfect for gifting and souvenirs. Guests can discover delightful treats like palmiers, handcrafted egg rolls, and signature teas and chocolates, along with unique lifestyle gifts, including travel essentials as well as colouring mats and play sets for children. Don’t miss the adorable Pen Bear in traditional Kung Fu attire, as well as a charming key holder that celebrates the unmatched heritage of The Peninsula Hong Kong and the vibrant Kung Fu culture that defines the city.

For more information, please visit The Peninsula Boutique at Shop 7E144, Level 7, East Hall, Terminal 1 (Restricted Area), Hong Kong International Airport, New Territories from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm or email enquiry.pml@peninsula.com.