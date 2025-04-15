Wanglaoji Launches WALOVI English Brand Identity in Kuala Lumpur to Strategically Expand in Malaysian Market

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Wanglaoji Great Health Industry Co.Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Wanglaoji”), a leading Chinese natural herbal beverage enterprise, accelerated its Southeast Asian market expansion by signing an agreement with the partner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to deepen market cooperation. Wanglaoji unveiled its English brand identity, WALOVI, and inked an international strategic partnership agreement with Baosteel Packaging Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Baosteel Packaging”) in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia, marking the initial steps in building its overseas supply chain network.

Malaysia is China’s second-largest trading partner among ASEAN member states, while China has maintained its position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. With the deepening implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), this year, which coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the China – ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA), has seen robust momentum injected into bilateral trade. Leveraging the tariff reduction policies under CAFTA 3.0, Chinese companies like Wanglaoji can now access Southeast Asian markets more efficiently.

On the morning of April 12, Wanglaoji and Baosteel Packaging signed a strategic cooperation agreement at Baosteel’s Can-Manufacturing Factory in Kuala Selangor. The two parties conducted in-depth cooperation in three aspects: overseas supply chain synergy, international market expansion, and packaging innovation R&D. This powerhouse alliance aims to enhance brand influence overseas and deliver superior products to consumers worldwide.

Wanglaoji herbal drink, which is renowned in China for its natural herbal formula with the function of preventing excessive “internal heat”, is now available in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Baosteel Packaging, a leader in metal packaging materials for China’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, has established production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and other regions since 2012, boasting efficient localized production capabilities and flexible supply chains. Having been collaborating domestically for over a decade, the two companies are now elevating their partnership to the global strategic level.

Later that afternoon, Wanglaoji hosted the WALOVI English brand launch ceremony in Kuala Lumpur and signed a strategic market – expansion cooperation agreement with Baida International Trading Sdn. Bhd., a prominent “Southeast Asian service provider for Chinese brands expanding overseas”. Both parties agreed to strengthen sales and marketing efforts in Malaysia, jointly pursuing greater business growth. Moving forward, the WALOVI products will enter the Malaysian market through diversified channels, which cover mainstream retail outlets and consumer scenarios.

Fang Dafeng, General Manager of Wanglaoji, stated that Malaysia serves not only as a key stronghold for Wanglaoji’s brand-promotion in Southeast Asia but also as a pivotal hub in its globalization strategy. “We developed the PCBC Global Value Model—focusing on ‘Product, Channel, Brand, and Culture’—to tailor product for overseas markets, establish localized channel networks, promote the WALOVI English brand, and foster cultural integration. By championing Chinese health philosophy, we aim to elevate Wanglaoji into a global super beverage brand,” he emphasized.