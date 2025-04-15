Yaber Projector L2 Plus Home Cinema Now Available in Vietnam, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, announces that the L2 Plus projector is now available in Vietnam, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR. Designed to enhance movie nights, gaming, and streaming, the L2 Plus combines high performance with affordability, continuing Yaber’s commitment to delivering innovative home entertainment technology.



Yaber Projector L2 Plus

Featuring 700 ANSI lumens, 1080p resolution, and dual 8W JBL speakers, the L2 Plus delivers an exceptional audiovisual experience. Its built-in stand and user-friendly smart system make it an ideal choice for home theater beginners, offering unbeatable value for money. Starting April 15, consumers in these markets can transform their home entertainment with the L2 Plus.

In Vietnam : Available for VND 6,990,000 through platforms such as the Yaber’s official Vietnam website, Shopee, TIKI, and Lazada, as well as offline retailers like Mediamart, Hacom, Phuc Anh , and An Phát.

: Available for through platforms such as the Yaber’s official website, Shopee, TIKI, and Lazada, as well as offline retailers like Mediamart, Hacom, , and An Phát. In Thailand : Priced at THB 9,999 , the L2 Plus is available on Shopee and Lazada, and in select offline stores including Dotlife.

: Priced at , the L2 Plus is available on Shopee and Lazada, and in select offline stores including Dotlife. In Hong Kong SAR : Consumers can get their hands on the L2 Plus for HK$2,299 on Fortress, Yoho, 2000fun, Built-in Pro, and NewYaohan.

Surprises from Yaber

Alongside the phased regional rollout, Yaber is also running a series of entertaining campaigns to engage with consumers. Follow @Yaber on Facebook and @yaberprojector.us on Instagram to join the Easter Egg Hunt giveaway. Visit www.yaber.com to enjoy a special music festival discount now.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world’s first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter “Y” in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It’s not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.