A Cabin Company Raises Pre-Seed from $70M Wellness Fund to Build the “Gym Membership for Nature Stays”

TOKYO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Cabin Company today announced the closing of its oversubscribed pre-seed round, backed by Seveno Capital—a newly launched $70 million VC fund founded by Allen Law, Founder of Park Hotel Group. This marks Seveno Capital‘s inaugural investment since its formation, as the VC fund embarks on a mission to back ventures with the holistic potential to extend the human health span.



A Cabin Company’s signature mobile cabin – blending boutique design with natural surroundings.

Unlike traditional hospitality developments, which often require years of permitting, land acquisition, and construction, A Cabin Company offers a radically different model: boutique-level mobile cabins that are legally classified as vehicles and not real estate. As a result, the company can begin operations and generate revenue within 90 days of construction, avoiding the bureaucratic complexities and delays that plague Japan’s development process.

Backed by Global Angel Investors and Seveno Capital—with Eyes Already Set on the World

A Cabin Company plans to utilize the funding to accelerate a countrywide Japan rollout, deepen local landowner partnerships, and build wellness tech into each cabin experience. With eyes already set on global expansion, the company plans to bring its “nature-as-infrastructure” model to other hyper-urbanized cities, from Seoul to New York.

“We’re proud to partner with Seveno Capital and Allen Law, united by the belief that wellness should be a daily right and not a luxury for few. I truly believe A Cabin Company will redefine modern living, shifting it from high-stress to well-balanced, just as gyms once made fitness part of everyday life. In a few years, people from Tokyo to New York will feel more restored, and mentally clear. Instead of distant, exclusive nature resorts, we’re building a simpler, more affordable, and more transformative way to recharge” says Mori Nishimura, the Founder & CEO of A Cabin Company.

“We are proud to launch Seveno Capital with an inaugural investment in A Cabin Company. The company is creating access to a new lifestyle: effortless, repeatable access to nature and human connection. Nature is a pillar of lifestyle medicine, and the company is rethinking human well-being by allowing guests to easily embed nature and recovery into their daily lives. ” says Allen Law, Principal at Seveno Capital.

Reimagining Nature Access—Without Cars or Land Acquisition

Nearly nine million homes—13.8% of Japan’s housing stock—are now vacant, the highest number on record. Contrary to popular belief, Japan’s vacant home crisis is not confined to remote or inaccessible mountain villages. According to government data:

Over 28% of high-potential* akiya (vacant homes) are located within 1km of a train station, offering rare, walkable access to nature for urban residents.

More than 50% of these homes were inherited, often by relatively young individuals who don’t know how to make use of them yet are open to ideas.

A Cabin Company partners with these motivated but uncertain property holders, transforming them into micro-entrepreneurial cabin “hosts”. Through a profit-sharing model, they earn recurring income by hosting and cleaning our cabins, revitalizing both their land and livelihoods.

“I constantly travel across Japan and speak to locals in every town we consider,” says Mori Nishimura. “To my surprise and joy, I’ve found that many people in these rural areas aren’t looking to retire quietly. They want to work, earn more, and contribute beyond their day jobs. The countryside isn’t what the media makes it out to be.”

*”High-potential properties” refer to vacant homes or land that can be utilized or revitalized with minimal renovation or site preparation.

Walkable Wellness Infrastructure: Built for Speed and Scale

A Cabin Company’s first location is set to open in Chiba Prefecture at the end of May 2025. Just 90 minutes from central Tokyo and a 13-minute walk from the nearest train station, the site offers excellent accessibility.

The company aims to deploy 380 cabins across Japan by 2029. Nightly rates will start at around $80 USD per person—an accessible price point designed to encourage repeat stays and offer ongoing access to nature and mental calm.

Looking ahead, A Cabin Company plans to introduce a membership program for returning guests and integrate wellness technology that tracks sleep quality and stress recovery. The goal is to go beyond short-term stays and build a system that supports long-term well-being.

Next Round and Contact

To maximize speed, capital efficiency, and secure a dominant position in the market, A Cabin Company plans to open its Seed Round in 2025. The funds will be used to expand into Greater Osaka and Seoul, and to establish a dedicated cabin manufacturing hub near Tokyo.

This facility will enable the company to handle everything in-house, from design and production to inventory management and delivery. As a result, cabin production costs will be reduced by up to 50%, and the installation timeline will shrink from 90 days to under 30.

By dramatically shortening the time from build to revenue, A Cabin Company will unlock rapid scalability across its network. Looking ahead, the company aims to go beyond accommodations—expanding into subscription models, wellness technology, and local mobility services—ultimately evolving into a full operating system (OS) for walkable nature access.

About A Cabin Company

A Cabin Company was founded in November 2024 by serial entrepreneur Mori Nishimura. Raised in New Zealand, Mori grew up close to nature. Returning to Japan, he was struck by its vast natural beauty—and the difficulty of developing in it. With 68% of the land forested and over 70% mountainous, real estate projects face heavy regulation and long timelines. To overcome this, Mori created a new model: 17 square meter, design-forward cabins mounted on a trailer and classified as vehicles.

More at: https://www.acabincompany.com/

About Seveno Capital

Seveno Capital is an investment fund backing early and growth-stage ventures that have the holistic potential to extend human life expectancy. The average gap between healthspan and lifespan is nine to ten years. Seveno Capital aspires to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of impact-first, purpose-driven businesses that can measurably enhance and restore human health and well-being to extend the human health span. The VC fund is led by fitness and holistic wellness entrepreneur and Park Hotel Group founder, Allen Law.

More at: https://seveno.capital/