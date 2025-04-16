MANILA, Philippines, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, has been awarded the Philippine Standard (PS) Safety Certification Mark for its AC power Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Solutions, a mandatory certification for select electrical products, ensuring they meet stringent national safety and performance standards. This certification reinforces Delta’s commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance in the Philippine EV industry.



Delta Electronics Becomes First EV Charging Solutions Provider to Attain Philippine Standard (PS) Safety Certification

The PS Mark is issued by the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Delta is the first EV charging solutions provider in the Philippines to have undergone rigorous testing and receive the PS Safety Certification for AC chargers. With this recognition, Delta’s EV chargers offer peace of mind for both businesses and consumers, assuring that they are investing in a trusted and compliant charging solution.

“With more than 3 million EV chargers shipped globally over the past 15 years, Delta continues to power sustainable mobility with its state-of-the-art solutions. Earning the PS Safety Certification reaffirms Delta’s dedication to delivering high-quality, safe, reliable, and government-certified EV charging solutions that support the nation’s transition to sustainable transportation,” said Rey Espanta, Director (Energy Infrastructure), Delta Electronics Philippines.

Delta’s EV chargers are widely deployed across Southeast Asia and are known for their superior energy efficiency, smart energy management features, and durable design suited for diverse environments. Delta’s AC chargers deliver reliable, efficient EV charging with power outputs ranging from 7 kW to 22 kW, ensuring fast and convenient charging for various electric vehicles. Designed for versatility, they support global charging interfaces and feature intelligent user authorization for secure access. Their compact form factor makes installation seamless, whether in residential driveways or bustling commercial hubs.

With the PS Mark approval, businesses, fleet operators, and EV owners in the Philippines can confidently integrate Delta’s future-ready EV charging technology into their infrastructure. Delta Electronics is also in the process of obtaining the PS safety certification for the DC charger.

Delta collaborates with Yek Yeu Merchandising, Inc., a trusted provider of integrated equipment solutions across electrical, electronics, mechanical and auxiliary systems, to distribute its certified EV charging solutions in the Philippines. Through this partnership, customers can confidently access government-certified, high-quality EV charging solutions that align with the Philippine Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and the nation’s sustainability goals.

As part of its commitment to e-mobility, Delta continues to develop energy-efficient EV charging solutions that support a more sustainable transportation ecosystem. By ensuring the highest safety standards, the company empowers businesses and communities to accelerate the shift towards a low-carbon future.

For more information on Delta's certified EV charging solutions, visit Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT’L (Philippines)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com