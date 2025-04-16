Fullerton Health Indonesia Launches First Executive Health Screening Centre Offering Exclusive, Private and Customised Screening in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fullerton Health Indonesia today officially launched its first Executive Health Screening Centre (EHS) in Jakarta, the fifth such centre in the Fullerton Health Group’s executive health screening portfolio across Asia. The 700-square metre centre on the ground floor of Mandiri Inhealth Tower in Mega Kuningan offers a premium experience, high standard of care, and a tailored approach to screening that eliminates unnecessary tests and examinations, distinguishing the centre from other providers.

The EHS centre offers customised screening that eliminates unnecessary tests and examinations. This represents a competitive alternative to overly comprehensive screening plans. It also represents an upgrade for those accustomed to basic clinic check-ups. Customers can select from three different tiers of screening and opt for add-on tests according to their risk profile, lifestyle, and concerns. These include, but are not limited to, ultrasounds, mammograms, X-rays, spirometry, hormone panels and cancer marker panels. Please refer to Annex A for the different screening plans available.

Each customer will have their screening results reviewed by a medical doctor. They will receive a detailed medical report in the same format as those from Fullerton Health’s EHS centres in Singapore and the Philippines. Consultation with a nutritionist is provided in higher-tier packages and wellness services in weight management, physiotherapy, and mental health are also available on-site if required.

A concierge service will assist with making any necessary follow-up appointments, including referrals to panel providers within Fullerton Health’s network in Indonesia or to panel providers in Singapore. This will enable customers to seamlessly seek consultation at home or abroad. Future enhancements to the service include deploying qualified nurses as health ambassadors to guide customers on next steps after health screening is completed, such as follow-up tests or lifestyle changes.

“Fullerton Health Indonesia is launching the new Executive Health Screening centre at a time when Indonesians are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of healthy living and the role of health screening in preventing disease and early detection. Our centre offers those who prefer a more bespoke screening experience a service that is truly tailored to their needs and preferences,” said Mr Alain Durand, Managing Director, Fullerton Health Indonesia.

“Health screening is a key priority for Fullerton Health as part of our commitment to preventive care and accessible healthcare across Asia. With chronic diseases on the rise and people living longer, it is more important than ever to provide seamless access to screening and care within and across borders. We’re proud to launch this EHS centre as the newest flagship in our Group’s portfolio and look forward to supporting Indonesians in taking charge of their health,” said Ho Kuen Loon, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Fullerton Health.

The EHS centre will support companies in promoting healthier living to their employees by conducting wellness talks and events that can be customised to the company’s preferences, in a purpose-built event space on its premises. Employees can participate in these events and attend health screening in a single location. Fullerton Health expects that this service will appeal to companies such as multinational corporations, which tend to have employees who are accustomed to higher standards of care.

The centre is designed to maximise comfort and privacy with eight health screening pods and four private suites. Customers may choose to undergo screening individually, or in groups of up to three people for a more social visit. The centre is located at Mandiri Inhealth Tower, Ground Floor. Jl Prof DR Satrio Kav. E-IV No.6 Jakarta Selatan.

About Fullerton Health

Fullerton Health is a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform. Founded in 2010, the Group operates in nine markets across South East Asia and Greater China with over 18,000 network providers and close to 500 clinics. Fullerton Health covers the whole care journey, ranging from managed care and network management services to primary care, diagnostics, specialty and ancillary care. It combines clinical expertise with innovative healthcare management solutions, offering customised corporate healthcare programs, medical advisory services, and digital health innovations with the purpose of providing affordable and accessible healthcare to all in Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.fullertonhealth.com/



Screening Plans Offered at Fullerton Health Indonesia EHS Centre



Entrance and reception counter



Private health screening pod



ECG treadmill



Private suite



Consultation room



Mammogram



Ultrasound

You may download high-res images of the Centre via this link.