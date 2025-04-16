Greater Bay Area Journalists Explore Duyun’s Cultural Legacy: From Qin-Han Palaces to Third Front Industrial Heritage

DUYUN, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 13, the “Colorful Park Province, Greater Bay Area’s Backyard—2025 Spring Media Tour of Guizhou,” co-hosted by Hong Kong’s TVB, made its stop in Duyun City, a cultural landmark in Qiannan Prefecture. Nineteen journalists from media organizations in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area explored the city’s many attractions, including the expansive Duyun Qin-Han Film and Television City—the largest collection of movie studios in Southwest China—and historical sites connected to the Third Front Construction, an important chapter in China’s industrial development. The visit underscored Guizhou’s evolving balance of cultural preservation and modern innovation, set against a backdrop of striking natural beauty.



The media tour explores Qin-Han culture, guided by a host in traditional Han attire

At the 600,000-square-meter Duyun Qin-Han Film and Television City, journalists embarked on a cinematic journey through time. The soaring eaves and intricate wooden brackets of Weiyang Palace—featured in popular dramas like Qin Yu Nian and The Untamed—stood alongside background extras in traditional armor and busy modern film crews. “This isn’t just a replica of Qin-Han splendor; it’s a working studio where tradition meets state-of-the-art production technology,” said one visitor. “Even the movie version of Hong Kong’s classic TV drama A Step Into the Past was filmed here. Now those visually stunning Warring States scenes make perfect sense!”

At the Third Front Construction Museum, vintage machinery and holographic displays sparked a powerful conversation between past and present. Visitors who had lived through the era of national industrialization stood quietly before the recreated exhibit of the 083 Electronics Industrial Base. “These rusted machines and yellowed manuals take me back to the spirit of ‘Best People, Best Equipment to the Third Front,'” one visitor reflected. “Seeing this industrial legacy reimagined as cultural assets—it’s a compelling model for urban revitalization that even the Greater Bay Area could learn from.”



Journalists on the media tour gather for a group photo outside the Duyun Third Front Movement Museum.

During the event, the journalists toured Guizhou Green Expo Garden featuring classical Chinese garden designs representing different regions of the country, and explored Flagstone Street Historic District, home to a well-preserved Ming-Qing era merchant quarter. Coverage from the visit will be developed into multimedia content – including feature stories and short-form videos – by Greater Bay Area media outlets, showcasing the cultural depth and forward-looking spirit behind Guizhou’s ‘Park Province’ brand identity.