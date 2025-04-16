Greater Bay Area Journalists Explore Libo’s “Emerald” as Visitor Surge from Hong Kong and Macao Continues

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 14, the “Colorful Park Province, Backyard of the Greater Bay Area – Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Media Tour to Guizhou,” co-organized by Hong Kong’s TVB, started with a visit to the Xiaoqikong Scenic Area in Libo. The group included nineteen participants, among them journalists from major media outlets in the region and prominent cultural figures. They joined Hong Kong and Macao tourists—many of whom had begun their Easter holidays early—and took note of the seasonal uptick in tourism that occurs every spring at this UNESCO-listed ecological gem, also known as the “Emerald on the Earth’s Belt.”

The ancient Seven Hole Bridge emerged through the morning mist, its reflection shimmering on the blue water below. The nearby 68-step waterfall added a melodic backdrop, while fresh green vines in the water brushed gently against swimmers’ clothes. As the group explored the secluded karst landscapes, they captured the radiant play of light at Wolong Pool and paused at the heartwarming sight of Hong Kong and Macao families posing for photos in front of Cuigu Waterfall.

While exploring the scenic beauty of Xiaoqikong, journalists in the group from Hong Kong and Macao crossed paths with tourists from their own hometowns, many of whom had arrived early to enjoy the Easter holiday. These chance encounters underscored Guizhou’s appeal as the ‘Backyard of the Greater Bay Area.’ With the expansion of the Guigang-Guangzhou high-speed railway and the launch of the Zhi Zhi Chuan Fei tour, the influx of tourists from Hong Kong and Macao to Guizhou has steadily increased. Themed travel experiences—including ecological education, hands-on encounters with intangible cultural heritage, and stargazing excursions—are gaining popularity. “Guizhou’s role as the popular nearby tourism retreat for denizens of the Greater Bay Area has moved from concept to reality,” one group member remarked. “Each landscape here is a natural stage for sharing China’s story.”

Both text and video coverage of the event will be shared simultaneously across major media outlets in the Greater Bay Area and on international platforms. The goal: to present a modern Guizhou—defined by its ecological beauty and spirit of hospitality—to a global audience. Like the centuries-old tree standing beside the ancient bridge at Xiaoqikong, Guizhou’s tourism industry continues to grow, firmly rooted while welcoming travelers from around the world.