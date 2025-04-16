Kia Named Newsweek Sustainability Disruptor of the Year After Three Years of Collaboration with The Ocean Cleanup

Kia hailed ‘Sustainability Disruptor of the Year’ at the 2025 Newsweek Auto Disruptor Awards in New York City

Across three years of partnership with The Ocean Cleanup, Kia has significantly advanced the development of a circular resource system to tackle ocean plastic pollution

Since the partnership’s inception, Kia has been instrumental in supporting The Ocean Cleanup’s initiative to remove plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Kia’s ongoing dedication to environmental endeavors with The Ocean Cleanup underscores its commitment to long-term sustainability

SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kia today announced that it has won ‘Sustainability Disruptor of the Year’ at the 2025 Newsweek Auto Disruptor Awards, in recognition of the brand’s three-year partnership with The Ocean Cleanup and its initiatives to remove legacy plastics from the world’s oceans. This prestigious award highlights Kia’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its ongoing support of The Ocean Cleanup’s large-scale efforts to extract plastic from the ocean.



Kia Newsweek Sustainability Disruptor of the Year

Since the launch of the partnership in 2022, Kia has played an integral role in The Ocean Cleanup’s operations, contributing financial resources, technical expertise, and in-kind support, including logistical, mobility and research assistance, to accelerate the removal of plastic waste from the ocean. The collaboration has also led to tangible progress in developing a circular resource system for ocean plastic through innovations in recycling and its application in Kia accessories.

As Kia and The Ocean Cleanup mark three years of collaboration, the Newsweek ‘Sustainability Disruptor of the Year’ award – which celebrates the brands driving transformative change in the automotive industry – underscores the organizations’ multiple achievements in environmental sustainability. To date, the partnership has contributed to the removal of over one million pounds of plastic from the world’s largest accumulation of floating waste – the Great Pacific Garbage Patch – located between the west coast of the US and Hawaii, and covering an area three times the size of France.

Charles Ryu, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia’s Global Brand & CX Division, said: “Over the past three years, our partnership with The Ocean Cleanup has had a real impact on the amount of plastic waste in our oceans. This collaboration continues to drive scalable and lasting solutions for cleaner waterways, reinforcing Kia’s commitment to sustainability while strengthening our presence across The Ocean Cleanup’s growing global footprint.”