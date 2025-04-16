BANGKOK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — One Bangkok, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), proudly concluded its inaugural Songkran celebration under the theme “One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms.” Held from 10–15 April 2025, the six-day extravaganza drew thousands of local and international visitors to experience a vibrant fusion of Thai tradition and contemporary culture in the heart of Bangkok.



One Bangkok Wraps Up Its First Songkran Festival with a Splash, Poised to Become Bangkok’s Newest Songkran Landmark

From morning rituals to electrifying nighttime performances, One Bangkok was transformed into a joyful urban oasis, bringing Songkran to life like never before.

The Grand Kickoff

On April 10, Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of One Bangkok, and Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), officiated the grand opening, leading into a spectacular three-act performance titled “Rhythm of One Lagoon Celebration Show”. The show narrated the mythical origin and joyous evolution of the Lagoon through light, sound, and dance, culminating in a dazzling celebration of life.

From April 11–15, superstar lineups including PP Krit, Billkin, Joey Boy, URBOYTJ, MILLI, and more, delivered nightly mini-concerts, drawing massive crowds and social buzz.

A Celebration That Captured “The Heart of Bangkok“

MISTICAL FOREST: An enchanting mist-filled garden along One Bangkok Boulevard, where glowing lotus leaves, fluttering butterflies, and gentle sprays of water created a serene escape. Visitors relaxed with sound bath therapy and RLAX massages, finding calm amidst the festive energy.

FLOW PARADISE: One Bangkok Park transformed into a tropical party zone with fruit-inspired art, lush greenery, and refreshing cocktails. As the sun set, the space lit up with electrifying live shows from Thailand’s biggest artists—turning the park into Bangkok’s most vibrant stage.

FLOATING VIBES: At The Storeys Square, a modern reinterpretation of a floating market came to life with local crafts, contemporary Thai design, and artistic expression. It was a creative hub where tradition met innovation, and visitors discovered something new at every turn.

HARMONY VILLAGE: A peaceful cultural space where families paid respects through water-pouring rituals on Buddha images from Ayutthaya and Chiang Saen. Here, the spirit of Songkran was honored with meaning, mindfulness, and heartfelt connection.

Bangkok’s Next Songkran Destination

This debut Songkran event was more than just a celebration—it marked the emergence of One Bangkok as a new must-visit Songkran destination. With its central location, lush public spaces, and seamless blend of art, culture, and lifestyle, One Bangkok is poised to become an annual Songkran destination of choice for both local and international travellers.

“One Bangkok was created to be a place where people gather, celebrate, and connect. This Songkran festival is just the beginning of what we hope will become a beloved tradition for Bangkok and its visitors,” said Worawat Srisa-an.

Stay tuned for even grander celebrations in April 2026. For more information and event highlights, visit: www.onebangkok.com

