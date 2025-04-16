Pop Singer Kelly Yu Releases World’s First AI Anime Music Video for Song “Werewolf” in Collaboration with CreateAI

TOKYO and BEIJING, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In an unprecedented fusion of technology and artistry, renowned Chinese-Canadian Singer and Actress Kelly Yu has teamed up with CreateAI (OTCMKTS: TSPH) (“CreateAI” or the “Company”), a global artificial intelligence company, to produce a revolutionary music video for her new single “Werewolf.” The partnership signifies the first time a music video by a major recording artist has been created from concept to completion employing generative AI.

The collaboration also highlights the power of the combined efforts of human directors, production artists, and a cutting-edge generative AI model, bringing Ms. Yu’s creative vision to life in a way never seen before. Through leveraging CreateAI’s model, the creative team seamlessly integrated human drawn key-frames and direction with AI-generated videos, resulting in fine detail and nuance perfectly buttressing the song’s emotional depth and complexity.

The three-and-a-half-minute video presents an air of dark mystery, offering a shadowy theme of a fairy tale with elements such as castles, forests, werewolves, and romance. The male and female protagonists use dance to weave a story of desire. Unlike past AI-generated videos, the difficult dance moves in the film are presented in a more refined manner, with consistent and fine facial characteristics seen in the characters.

Kelly Yu said, “I’m thrilled to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking project. Collaborating with CreateAI has allowed us to really push the boundaries of what’s possible in music video production while also capturing the vision I’ve been wanting to present for quite some time. I hope audiences enjoy this work as much as I do.”

CreateAI is unique in offering an integrated approach at the intersection of generative AI and digital entertainment creation. The Company seeks to attract top tier creative talent and nurture a positive community ecosystem that benefits creative industries while generating long-term sustainable advantage. The technology employed for “Werewolf” shortened the video production time by nearly 50% while saving RMB millions in development costs.

“We are grateful to Kelly for working with us and allowing us to showcase our technology,” said Cheng Lu, CEO of CreateAI. “Our goal is to empower artists by providing them with the tools and technology needed to bring their creative visions to life. This music video is a perfect example of how generative AI can enhance human creativity and produce something unique and captivating.”

The “Werewolf” music video will be distributed across major music streaming platforms, making it accessible to a global audience. This innovative project sets a new standard for music video production and opens up exciting possibilities for future collaborations between artists and AI. At present, the work is being considered for award selection at the Beijing International Film Festival.

About CreateAI

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple) is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company has developed leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications. The Company is pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

CreateAI Media Contact:

Email: CreateAI.PR@icrinc.com